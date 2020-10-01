Nebraska drummer's Indy indie band, Wife Patrol, to kick off digital Lincoln Calling

"I was listening to what was on the radio, which was 90s pop country and top-100 hits," she said.

Meanwhile, Greg's influence is alternative and punk, which makes for a diversely interesting sound for the outfit.

“There’s definitely a Venn diagram where all three of our influences overlap," Natasha said. "But we’re definitely inspired by the punk and new wave scene of Indianapolis in the late ’70s and early ’80s.”

Those sounds came together on “Too Prickly for This World,” Wife Patrol’s debut album, which was recorded with a “languid approach” over most of last year.

“In the course of (those) nine months, we had different techniques in mind we didn’t have at the outset — vocal production, layered vocals, auxiliary percussion — that we were able to add to the sound,” Natasha said. “We were trying to distill what the live experience is like and add things that made it a different listening experience, a recording listening experience that we couldn't do live.”

The live Wife Patrol experience, O’Neill said, can be intense with the pop elements taking a backseat to punk rock drive.