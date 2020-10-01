Nebraska drummer's Indy indie band, Wife Patrol, to kick off digital Lincoln Calling

Wife Patrol will take the Lincoln Calling mainstage Friday at 8:30 p.m., kicking off the online festival’s weekend of music while marking a homecoming of sorts for drummer Natasha O’Neill.
The Indianapolis indie rock trio, made up of O’Neill, her husband Greg, on guitar, and bassist Nicole O’Neal, formed five years ago as a joke when O’Neal got a bass for her birthday, picking up the instrument she’d abandoned years earlier.
“All three of us have the same last name, so she posted a picture and said, ‘Hey Greg and Natasha, want to start a family band?' I’d maybe practiced drums twice before that. We got together on a lark, as an inside joke and it happened.”
It has happened with a distinctive mix of sounds — Bangle-esque harmonies and some pop hooks here, indie rock jangle and Midwestern punk rock (think Mercy Rule) there.
“There are so many different sounds in the music because we as a trio have so many different influences,” Natasha said.
O'Neal's musical influence stems from the Black music she listened to growing up, as well as the gospel music that is a staple of some of the group's vocal arrangements.
Growing up in the central Nebraska town of St. Paul, Natasha wasn't exposed to a lot of record stores. Nor was she allowed to watch MTV.
"I was listening to what was on the radio, which was 90s pop country and top-100 hits," she said.
Meanwhile, Greg's influence is alternative and punk, which makes for a diversely interesting sound for the outfit.
“There’s definitely a Venn diagram where all three of our influences overlap," Natasha said. "But we’re definitely inspired by the punk and new wave scene of Indianapolis in the late ’70s and early ’80s.”
Those sounds came together on “Too Prickly for This World,” Wife Patrol’s debut album, which was recorded with a “languid approach” over most of last year.
“In the course of (those) nine months, we had different techniques in mind we didn’t have at the outset — vocal production, layered vocals, auxiliary percussion — that we were able to add to the sound,” Natasha said. “We were trying to distill what the live experience is like and add things that made it a different listening experience, a recording listening experience that we couldn't do live.”
The live Wife Patrol experience, O’Neill said, can be intense with the pop elements taking a backseat to punk rock drive.
“People are kind of surprised with our energy,” she said. “A lot of times, people look at us with bewilderment.”
Wife Patrol wound up with the mainstage opening slot largely because Natasha is a Nebraskan.
The festival will feature three stages streaming on multiple digital platforms. It will showcase a handful of national artists as top headliners, a couple of stages of Lincoln and Omaha bands and a number of groups and artists with Nebraska connections.
After high school in St. Paul, Natasha Richardson moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studied journalism and became immersed in the local music scene, including writing about Lincoln bands and shows for the Journal Star.
Following an internships at Paste magazine and a Seattle newspaper, her 2010 UNL graduation and a short stint writing and editing educational curriculum copy in Lincoln, she moved to Indianapolis to join Greg O’Neill.
“When we started dating, it was long distance,” she said. “At a certain point, we decided one of us needed to make a move for the sake of the relationship. That’s how I ended up in Indy, almost a decade ago.”
Five years later, the O’Neill’s and O’Neal saw their joke turn into a real band, that, after some success in the local clubs, became a serious undertaking, with practices three times a week pre-COVID, recordings and playing as many shows as possible.
The latter largely came to a halt in March. But Wife Patrol has played two online streaming festivals this year, engagements that were a learning experience for the trio.
“We didn’t realize, for instance, that Facebook Live only has two audio channels,” O’Neill said. “That’s fine if it's a solo artist playing acoustic guitar. But we’re a band. We had to figure out how to daisy-chain microphones together and all kinds of stuff. Now we’ve set up a pretty decent mixer we didn’t have before. Our best performance, by far, is the Lincoln Calling performance.”
Natasha O'Neill knows that because, like many of the Lincoln Calling streams, Wife Patrol’s performance was pre-recorded to avoid technological problems. Shows by Lincoln and Omaha bands, however, are being livestreamed from the Bourbon Theatre and Turbine Flats, with no audiences present.
Wife Patrol already shared a stage with a Lincoln band when Universe Contest made its way through Indianapolis and crashed on the O’Neill’s floor afterward. She’s hoping that will happen again, in person, in Lincoln.
“It was really great to have a show with a fellow Nebraska band,” she said. “We’d love to come out and play one of the stages I used to be in front of an audience member when I was in Lincoln.”
