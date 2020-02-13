Musician to be Cornhusker's 5th artist in residence

After four years of hosting visual artists, The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel is going in a different direction.

The hotel announced earlier this month that its fifth artist in residence will be singer-songwriter Will Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who was chosen from among four finalists, will move into the studio and gallery space on the main level of the hotel on April 1.

In a news release, the hotel described Hutchinson's style as "rooted in Americana music: a blend of folk, country and storytelling."

He has written and produced four full-length albums and is working on a new concept album about an accident and near-death experience that he had in 2018. He began his career performing in Santa Monica, California, and has graduated to playing at small venues and performing arts centers.

Since returning to Lincoln in 2013, Hutchinson has been a finalist in the International John Lennon Songwriting Competition, performed at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts’ 25th Anniversary concert and led a band at local festivals including Lincoln Calling and Lincoln Exposed.