Musician to be Cornhusker's 5th artist in residence

After four years of hosting visual artists, The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel is going in a different direction.
The hotel announced earlier this month that its fifth artist in residence will be singer-songwriter Will Hutchinson.
Hutchinson, who was chosen from among four finalists, will move into the studio and gallery space on the main level of the hotel on April 1.
You have free articles remaining.
In a news release, the hotel described Hutchinson's style as "rooted in Americana music: a blend of folk, country and storytelling."
He has written and produced four full-length albums and is working on a new concept album about an accident and near-death experience that he had in 2018. He began his career performing in Santa Monica, California, and has graduated to playing at small venues and performing arts centers.
Since returning to Lincoln in 2013, Hutchinson has been a finalist in the International John Lennon Songwriting Competition, performed at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts’ 25th Anniversary concert and led a band at local festivals including Lincoln Calling and Lincoln Exposed.
He is on the official artist roster for the Nebraska Arts Council and has been sponsored by community radio station KZUM 89.3 to be an artist ambassador at the Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, Mo. and Nebraska Exposed, alongside SXSW in Austin, Texas. A full-time musician and songwriter for the past three years, Hutchinson has been an active member of the Lincoln music scene for many years and regularly performs at The Cornhusker Hotel’s Miller Time Pub & Grill.
Hutchinson said his mission is “to create honest music and share it with the world.” During his residency at The Cornhusker, he will offer workshops on songwriting and educational resources. His First Friday Artwalks, which take place on the first Friday of every month in downtown Lincoln, will showcase new songs and invite other local songwriters to exhibit their new music. In addition, he will spend 30 hours per week in the on-site studio, creating songs, hosting gallery nights and interacting with guests. By the end of the year, he will create a legacy piece that will be permanently featured in the hotel.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.