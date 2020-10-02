 Skip to main content
Music on the Move returns Saturday with Eddie Brown in Near South neighborhood
editor's pick

Music on the Move returns Saturday with Eddie Brown in Near South neighborhood

402

The 402 from Lincoln and Omaha plays cover music as well as some original songs. Eddie Brown and Chris Saub are the founding members.

 The 402 Facebook page

Music on the Move, the Lied Center for Performing Arts' mobile music concert series, returns Saturday for the first of two October trips though a Lincoln neighborhood.

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Eddie Brown, who fronts local band The 402, will be singing from the bicycle-driven “stage” in the Near South neighborhood, beginning in front of Prescott Elementary School at 20th and Harwood streets.

On Oct. 10, Jack Rodenberg and Myles Jasnowski will take Music on the Move to the Indian Village neighborhood, beginning at 4 p.m. at 18th and Van Dorn streets.

'It's nice to be together': 'Music on the Move' brings live concerts back to Lincoln

Lied Live Online, the performing arts center’s livestreaming series also returns this weekend with a 7 p.m. Sunday performance by Bolzen Beer Band, the popular Lincoln punk polka duo of Dave Socha and Brian Brazier. The pair have played more than 200 shows in the last two years in the U.S. and Europe and were the first American band to play Germany’s 700-year-old Gillamoos Festival.

Lied Live Online can be viewed on the Lied Center Facebook page and on LNKTV. The LNKTV Educational Channel is available on Allo, Charter Spectrum and Windstream Kinetic cable systems.

