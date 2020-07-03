Music critic picks his favorite Fourth of July songs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My favorite Fourth of July songs aren’t patriotic paeans, anthems or celebrations of, to quote the old TV commercial, “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.”

In fact, they’re really not about the Fourth of July. They just happened to take place on the holiday — one of them on the highways of Texas and the other in a dumpy duplex in Downey, California.

The first “4th of July” is a chiming guitar, swinging romantic rocker that documents a drive Shooter Jennings took through Texas with his girlfriend at the time.

“You were pretty as can be, sitting in the front seat

Looking at me, telling me you love me

And you're happy to be with me on the 4th of July

We sang 'Stranglehold' til the stereo

Couldn't take no more of that rock 'n' roll

So we put on a little George Jones and just sang along.”