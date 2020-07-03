Music critic picks his favorite Fourth of July songs

My favorite Fourth of July songs aren’t patriotic paeans, anthems or celebrations of, to quote the old TV commercial, “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.”
In fact, they’re really not about the Fourth of July. They just happened to take place on the holiday — one of them on the highways of Texas and the other in a dumpy duplex in Downey, California.
The first “4th of July” is a chiming guitar, swinging romantic rocker that documents a drive Shooter Jennings took through Texas with his girlfriend at the time.
“You were pretty as can be, sitting in the front seat
Looking at me, telling me you love me
And you're happy to be with me on the 4th of July
We sang 'Stranglehold' til the stereo
Couldn't take no more of that rock 'n' roll
So we put on a little George Jones and just sang along.”
“It was a real thing for me,” Jennings told me a couple of years ago. “It was a real trip I wrote about. I was dumb enough to write a song about it. Now, I’ve figured out it was smart. ... The smartest thing I’ve done for my kids is writing a song about a holiday. Every year after that, even after I’m gone, they’ll get a small check from the play it gets around the Fourth."
The second, “Fourth of July” uses the holiday as the hook line in its chorus.
“On the stairs I smoke a cigarette alone
The Mexican kids are shooting fireworks below
Hey, baby, it's the Fourth of July
Hey, baby, it's the Fourth of July”
That, for me, raised the question as to whether the story of Dave Alvin and a depressed girl he lived with actually happened on July 4, or did he insert the date with the use of poetic license?
“Oh yeah, everything in the song is true,” Alvin said before a Zoo Bar show last year. “There was this little cul-de-sac and there were all these beat-up duplexes. We lived in the upstairs duplex. There were Mexican kids shooting fireworks on the street in the cul-de-sac. She didn’t want smoking in the place, so I’d sit on the top of the stairs and just stare at the cul-de-sac."
It set the mood — captured a moment — for a memorable song that he eventually put to paper.
“This is long before I even thought of being a songwriter," he said. "I was 21, 22 and I looked at the Mexican kids shooting fireworks and I looked at everything and I thought, 'This is a song.’ Eight years later, I finally wrote it.”
There are multiple recorded versions of “Fourth of July," one from when Alvin served a brief stint in the late 1980s with X, the L.A. punk band. Others are the mid-tempo, country-tinged take from “Romeo’s Escape,” his solo debut album, acoustic on “King of California” and live shots from an “Austin City Limits” appearance in 2007 and with his all-female band The Guilty Women in 2011.
Alvin is also the writer of one of my favorite “American” songs. That would be “American Music,” his rock 'n' roll salute to the musical forms that originated in the USA.
“We got the Louisiana boogie and the Delta blues
We got country, swing and rockabilly, too
We got jazz, country western and Chicago blues
It's the greatest music that you ever knew
It's American music”
Given that the song was written in 1979 and was the title cut of The Blasters’ debut album the next year, Alvin understandably leaves hip-hop off the recitation of “American Music” forms.
But rap would be on it today.
It’s sure on my “Fourth of July” playlist that I first put together about a decade ago and have been updating and upgrading since. The criterion to make the playlist — the song has to have “America,” “American” “U.S.A.” or “Fourth of July” in the title.
The only exception — the playlist closer, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings' deep-soul take on Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land," a national anthem for the people that rings particularly true today.
Here’s that playlist:
* The Blasters, “American Music,”
* Kanye West & Jay Z (featuring Frank Ocean), “Made in America.”
* Green Day, “American Idiot.”
* Simon & Garfunkel, “America.”
* Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.”
* Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, “American Girl.”
* James Brown, “Living in America.”
* John Mellencamp, "R.O.C.K in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock).”
* Don McLean, "American Pie.”
* Childish Gambino, “This is America.”
* Shooter Jennings, “4th of July.”
* X, “Fourth of July.”
* Chuck Berry, “Back in the USA.”
* Eminem, “White America.”
* The Gaslight Anthem, “American Slang.”
* Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, “This Land is Your Land.”
