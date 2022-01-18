Music catalogs are fetching huge deals. Are they overvalued?

"You can look at the numbers and very quickly see two key data points," said Werde, who was previously editorial director for Billboard. "One is streaming data is going up, up up. And two is, as streaming data is going up and up and up, catalogs are becoming a bigger and bigger percentage of that listening. ... It doesn't take a genius to say, 'Well, we should probably own the catalog.'"

Timing is also a factor. Some of the artists who are now selling their catalogs were part of the songwriter-musician generation that started to prize their own song copyrights. That pop and rock revolution came after the ages of Manhattan's Tin Pan Alley and the Brill Building songwriting machine, when performers were less likely to write and own their material. Now creeping into their 70s and 80s, those songwriter-artists are looking for new custodians for their work. In a high-profile example, Bob Dylan, 80, reached a deal in December 2020 to sell his 600-song catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for an estimated $300 million.