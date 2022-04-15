Murder charges and halftime extravaganzas: Snoop Dogg's long road to Lincoln

For Calvin Codozar Broadus Jr., life’s been a long strange trip — from gang member facing a murder charge to becoming Martha Stewart’s best buddy; from hustling drugs on the LA streets to becoming beer pitchman and a network television show host; from singing in the church choir to rapping at the Super Bowl.

Broadus is Snoop Dogg to you — or Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Lion, Coach Snoop, The Doggfather, whatever nickname he is operating under at any given time.

But under any moniker, Snoop, who’ll return to Lincoln for the third time for a 4-20 concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, has become a unique, “only in America" icon.

What's in a name

Little Calvin had a fondness for Snoopy, the Peanuts cartoon character. His parents started calling him Snoop when he was little and the name stuck.

Snoop got his musical start playing piano and singing in the Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church in his hometown of Long Beach, California. In the sixth grade, he started rapping. As a teenager, despite his mother’s efforts to dissuade him, the dedicated churchgoer and diligent student began indulging in various illegal activities and became a member of the Rollin’ 20s Crips, which he at times denies.

Shortly after graduating from high school, he was arrested on cocaine charges and spent the next three years in and out of jail. But he was saved from the thug life by his cousins Nate Dogg, Lil ½ Dead and friend Warren G, with whom he began rapping as the group 213.

One of Snoop’s raps found its way to Dr. Dre (Andre Young) of N.W.A. and the producer mentored the fledgling rapper, getting him help with his rhymes and putting him first on his own “The Chronic” before producing Snoop’s career-making 1993 debut album “Doggystyle.”

With its hits “Gin and Juice" and “What’s My Name,” the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, sold 4 million copies and announced Snoop as one of the major figures in hip-hop.

In contrast to most gangster rappers, he brought an ultra-smooth, laid-back “molasses drawl” delivery that was simple and very effective.

And he pioneered rhyming the first word of lines rather than the last, something he says he learned in elementary school.

“I paid attention to the words, to the rhymes, to the rhythms,” he told the Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast. “I studied a lot of the great MCs before me. I always wanted to be either a beat behind them or a beat ahead of them, as far as my cadence, my flow. Just being a student of the game, wanting to be great, wanting to perfect this thing called hip-hop.”

His colorful past

Then came “Murder Was the Case,” a 1994 mini-documentary and soundtrack that recounted the criminal charges that could have sent Snoop to prison for life.

In 1993, Snoop and his bodyguard were each charged with first- and second-degree murder after the bodyguard killed a rival gang member. In 1996, following a lengthy trial in which Snoop and bodyguard claimed self-defense, both were acquitted of all charges.

Snoop then broke off from the Rollin’ 20s Crips to concentrate on his music career, which continued with “The Doggfather” in 1996, continuing a run of platinum- and gold-selling albums that lasted through 2008.

Snoop, however, hasn’t spent the last three decades on top of the entertainment world.

Visiting Lincoln

In 2001, while still selling records in the millions, Snoop sold out Pershing Auditorium, moving something in excess of 7,000 tickets.

Three years later, Snoop returned to Pershing, where his show had to moved to the auditorium’s basement, with a capacity of less than 1,000.

But Snoop, an admitted rap competitor, hung in, continuing to put out albums, which fell below the 500,000 mark in 2008, maintaining his visibility by teaming up with Katy Perry on her hit “California Gurls,” starring in three television series, appearing in movies and hosting everything from game shows to pro wrestling events.

In 2009, Snoop Dogg claimed to be a member of the Nation of Islam. Three years later, he converted to Rastafarianism, and became Snoop Lion, releasing a reggae album he called “Reincarnated” saying “I have always said I was Bob Marley reincarnated.”

That conversion and reincarnation didn’t last long. By 2015, Snoop Dogg was back and he announced that he was a born again Christian, releasing a gospel album “Bible of Love.”

Embracing his brand — and Martha

That would be the same year that Snoop, a lifelong marijuana advocate, launched his digital media business “Merry Jane" that focuses on news about marijuana. He then became the first celebrity to brand and market a line of legal marijuana producers with “Leafs By Snoop.”

The next year, Snoop turned up on VH1, with his jailbird pal Martha Stewart on the cooking show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.” The 80-year-old business woman and 50-year-old rapper literally bonded over prison, where she served time for insider trading in 2004.

“Yes, that (conviction) helped because people knew how crazy and unfair all of that was, and in Snoop’s world, it gave me the street cred I was lacking,” Stewart said in a 2017 joint interview with the rapper. “And if I could put up with that, the happy housewife, you know, I could put up with pretty much anything.”

Snoop confirmed that in an Instagram post, impressed that Stewart hadn’t cooperated with authorities to get a reduced or suspended sentence.

“Remember Martha Stewart snitched on not one soul during her trial,” he wrote. “Baby girl kept it ten toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is. That’s my M.F. homegirl, solid as a rocc (sic).”

A little of Stewart rubbed off on Snoop. In 2018, he published “From Crook to Cook,” a 50-recipe cookbook that covers soul food classics like baked mac & cheeses as well as providing his spin on dishes like orange chicken.

All along, Snoop has continued to put out albums, in the last few years aiming at making music that appeals to entire families.

“It works to both sides, as far as knowing that there is a young generation that probably don’t know nothing about my music in the ’90s,” he told the Rolling Stone podcast. “So I’ve got to make music for them as well. But at the same time, I’ve got to make music for their mommas and daddies. … I try to make sure I take care of the whole house.”

A Super start to 2022

In February, he released “BODR,” an abbreviation for “Back on Death Row,” a reference to the label where he started his career that he purchased last year, two days before he joined Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl halftime show.

Never slowing down, Snoop can now be seen (repeatedly) hawking Corona Beer on a series of television ads. He’s just begun hosting “American Song Contest” along with Kelly Clarkson on NBC, and he’s out on a short tour that will bring him to Lincoln next week.

And he may be as popular today as he has ever been. Ticket sales are well over 10,000 for Wednesday's concert, which has a very good chance of selling out.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

