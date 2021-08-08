Moved by the pandemic, then Garth Brooks, ZooFest to take over street for Thursday, Friday shows

“We will be performing at ZooFest for our first show since the onslaught of COVID,” the band posted on Facebook. “We’re very excited to be returning to one of our favorite places in the world.”

The Hacienda Brothers, who packed the Lincoln club each time they performed there prior to the death of lead singer Chris Gaffney, will also headline the ZooFest pre-party Wednesday inside the bar.

“I’m really pleased with the lineup," Watters said. "I think it’s pretty strong under the circumstances.”

There’s likely to be one pleasant difference between ZooFest in July and next week’s dates. The July ZooFest almost always takes place with temperatures in the 90s and the sun beating down on 14th Street through early evening.

The forecast for Aug. 13-14 calls for temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s.

“The forecast now is still pretty warm, but it’s going to be shaded over earlier than it would be in July,” Watters said. “I think it’s going to be pretty comfortable, even if it’s hot.”

ZooFest in August is probably going to be a one-time thing. The festival will most likely move back to its usual July weekend in 2022.