Moved by the pandemic, then Garth Brooks, ZooFest to take over street for Thursday, Friday shows

ZooFest, like every music festival around the world, was canceled by the coronavirus last year.
So Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters began planning the 2021 version of the annual street festival for its usual dates on the weekend after July 4.
But by late spring, when the bands had to be booked, there was so much uncertainty about whether events that draw thousands, like ZooFest, could be held under COVID-19 restrictions, Watters decided to move the event to August.
Then, days before ZooFest 2021 was to be announced for Aug. 13-14, along came Garth Brooks, who scheduled an Aug. 14 concert at Memorial Stadium -- raising the possibility that ZooFest would have be scuttled for the second straight year.
Instead, ZooFest will move ahead a day, with shows on Aug. 12-13.
“When it first happened, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Watters said. “It wasn’t just the competition with Garth, it was the logistics -- closing streets, hotel rooms, parking, even the port-a-potties they’re picking up at 1:05 a.m. because they need them somewhere else.
"We’re very lucky I had some flexible bands and we’re going to be able to do it on Thursday and Friday.”
But the Brooks concert wasn't the only conflict. On Aug. 13, ZooFest will run up against a Lincoln on the Streets show including Rancid and Dropkick Murphys on Centennial Mall between M and N streets.
That will mean two large outdoor shows blasting music two blocks from each other.
“That’s less than ideal,” Watters said. “But nothing’s ideal this year. After so many things were canceled last year and with all of them trying to reschedule for late this summer, the overlap was inevitable.”
Watters was able to put together a solid lineup of bands on short notice.
That lineup lacks a “name” headliner like Los Lobos, Mavis Staples or Booker T. Jones, who was slated to headline ZooFest 2020.
But, on Friday, it’s filled with top draws on the blues circuit like guitarist Eric Gales and Tito Jackson — yes, Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5, who is releasing “Under Your Spell,” his debut album, this week.
The record, which features guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Joe Bonamassa, George Benson, Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal and Tito’s brother Marlon, is a serious blues affair with songs written by Jackson mixed with a couple B.B. King covers.
The Thursday lineup, headlined by Nikki Hill, the Southern rock ‘n’ soul fireball who has torn up previous ZooFests, will feature Zoo Bar favorites, including the Hacienda Brothers.
“We will be performing at ZooFest for our first show since the onslaught of COVID,” the band posted on Facebook. “We’re very excited to be returning to one of our favorite places in the world.”
The Hacienda Brothers, who packed the Lincoln club each time they performed there prior to the death of lead singer Chris Gaffney, will also headline the ZooFest pre-party Wednesday inside the bar.
“I’m really pleased with the lineup," Watters said. "I think it’s pretty strong under the circumstances.”
There’s likely to be one pleasant difference between ZooFest in July and next week’s dates. The July ZooFest almost always takes place with temperatures in the 90s and the sun beating down on 14th Street through early evening.
The forecast for Aug. 13-14 calls for temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s.
“The forecast now is still pretty warm, but it’s going to be shaded over earlier than it would be in July,” Watters said. “I think it’s going to be pretty comfortable, even if it’s hot.”
ZooFest in August is probably going to be a one-time thing. The festival will most likely move back to its usual July weekend in 2022.
“There’s kind of a natural order of things in July,” Watters said. “There’s no concerts at Pinewood Bowl in July. In normal years, we all kind of look out for each other on those weekends, so we don’t put big events on top of each other.
"I will be interested to see how it goes next week.”
