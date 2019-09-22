Charly Bliss took the Zoo Bar stage at 11 p.m. Saturday, playing their power pop to a packed house.
But the audience of 150 or so was far smaller than would have seen the Brooklyn band on Lincoln Calling’s outdoor stage, where they’d been scheduled to play before inclement weather forced them to move inside.
The decision to shut down the Duffy’s Tavern Backlot stage, one of Lincoln Calling’s two largest venues, was made as a thunderstorm rolled through downtown just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Too much electricity,” said festival organizer Spencer Munson. “There was a lot of lightning and more rain for the rest of the night. So at that point we decided it was time to cancel outside and move everything inside.”
That required reworking schedules at the Zoo and Duffy’s — including moving Charly Bliss a half hour earlier than scheduled.
“It was a scavenger hunt for you guys to find us,” said Charly Bliss’ singer Eva Hendricks. “Does the lightning come every time there’s a storm here? We were all texting our families that we might not live through the night. You guys just were, ‘It’s Saturday ...’”
Then Charly Bliss unleashed a dazzling hour of high energy power pop that saw Hendricks, a true entertainer, jumping around the tiny Zoo stage, slamming drums, playing guitar and hitting every note pitch perfect with her distinctive voice.
It was the best of the 17 shows I saw during the three nights of Lincoln Calling — a judgment that was confirmed by dozens who were buzzing about what they’d just seen well after Charly Bliss loaded out in the rain.
Hendricks was as impressed with Lincoln and the energetic audience as they were with her and the band.
“We’ve never ever played in Lincoln, Nebraska, before,” she said. “You guys are the best kept secret in the Midwest. Who knew Lincoln, Nebraska, was so lit? ... This is the best place we’ve played on this tour.”
Similar sentiments were echoed by Soccer Mommy, the stage name of Sophie Allison, who headlined Thursday night at the Bourbon Theatre.
“Can I be honest?” Allison asked the crowd that packed the floor in front of the stage. “I thought it was going to be a little tiny town with nothing going on. But it’s cool here. I like it.”
After Charly Bliss, my best of the fest list — in no particular order — is a group of female fronted bands: Bad Bad Hats, a superb indie pop-rock trio from Minneapolis, who have some great songs and another captivating frontwoman in Kerry Alexander; Skating Polly, a raw punk trio from Norman, Okla., who switched instruments and hammered hard at 1867 Bar; Iowa’s Elizabeth Moen, a singer-songwriter who, with her band, shades toward country.
And Emily Wolfe, an Austin, Texas, badass who played some wicked blues-rock guitar, took full advantage of the big Bourbon stage and led her power trio through a propulsive set of ‘70s rooted rock.
Wolfe’s also the winner of the cover of the festival award. Make that covers of the festival.
First she pulled off a blistering version of Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades” that would have made Lemmy proud, then encores with Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” complete with Eddie Van Halen’s six-string histrionics.
Along with the rain, Saturday night produced a Lincoln music oddity.
You have free articles remaining.
The Millions, the first Lincoln band to sign to a major label in decades, is among the most popular local bands ever, drawing lines of people around the block for their early 90s Duffy’s shows. But, until Saturday, they didn’t ever have a gig at the city’s internationally known club, around the corner from Duffy’s on 14th St.
"This is the first time I’ve ever played the Zoo,” said Millions guitarist Harry Dingman. “We never played here. It was a blues bar back then.”
Thursday produced the most touching moment of the festival. Ashton Combs, a Lincoln native who’s now writing songs, producing and recording in Atlanta, opened his set with “Dangerous,” the song which has now received more than 150,000 streams.
Then came the autobiographical “Front Row Sunday Morning,” the story of being a preacher’s kid who is in church no matter what might have happened on Saturday night. The song, that night, was for his father, Michael Combs, who passed away a couple weeks ago — Ashton pointing upward and saying, "Bless you, love you, Rev. Combs.”
Saturday’s storm also washed out the Night Market, shutting down the festival’s free outdoor stage and the vendor booths that lined 14th Street from O to P street.
Friday evening, the market did bustling business with festival goers getting massages, eating vegan comfort food, buying artwork and clothing while bands played on the stage at 14th and O.
“I think we figured out how to make the Night Market work this year,” Munson said.
Lincoln Calling is more than just music and the market. The festival included a number of workshops and panels, including Thursday afternoon’s “Finding the Right Sound in the Studio: A Conversation with the Experts.”
The experts, three producer/engineers, mastering engineer Doug Van Sloun and moderator Tom Larson, drew about 25 people to Bennett Martin Library for a discussion about recordings that was more informative and enlightening than any similar South By Southwest panel I’ve attended.
Among the topics covered: The difference between mixing and mastering of songs and the “volume wars” that led to nearly every recording being highly compressed to create maximum loudness.
That war has eased a bit in the past few years, thanks in part to streaming, where most music is now heard: “You don’t have to push things quite as hard,” Van Sloun said. “Vinyl is kind of similar. You don’t want it super hammered and hot.”
And the panelists offered some tips for aspiring recording artists and bedroom producers: “It’s easy to make music on your own today,” Larson said. “Get out of your bedroom. You need to get some knowledge from others, learn how to work with people, learn how to get a client base.”
Regardless of whether you want to be a producer, engineer or artist, expertise is key, said Philip Zach, a Lincoln producer/engineer who was also in Remedy Drive, a band signed to Warner Brothers Records.
“Get really incredible at something,” Zach said. “If you’re good at something, you might end up a mediocre artist.”
Festival attendance was still being tallied Sunday, but it appeared that it was in the same 9,000 to 10,000 range as 2018.
“I don’t think we blew last year away,” Munson said. “But we did well, especially with the rain.”