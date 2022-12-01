Morgan Wallen to play Lincoln arena in April

Morgan Wallen will play Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29.

Today’s most popular country artist will be making his Lincoln stop as part of his One Night At A Time World Tour that will begin in New Zealand in March and return in April to the U.S., where it will play 17 stadiums along with amphitheaters and arenas.

The tour is named after one of the songs on “One Thing At A Time – Sampler,” the three song EP that will drop on streaming services at midnight Friday.

“I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” Wallen said in the news release announcing the tour.

“I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping these three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it ‘one night at a time’ in 2023.”

One of the world’s biggest artists in any genre, Wallen ranks as the No. 7 most streamed artist of 2022 at 3.72 billion streams. His album “Dangerous” is now the longest-running Top 10 album in Billboard chart history, eclipsing Adele’s “21” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.”

His 2022 Dangerous Tour broke records in 30 venues during its eight-month run, surpassing attendance records previously held by artists included Elton John and Lady Gaga. It is now nominated for Pollstar’s Major Tour of the Year.

Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will open the Lincoln concert.

Those who want to obtain tickets should register for the Verified Fan Presale at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen. Verified Fan registration closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Registration does not guarantee verification or access to tickets. But those who are verified will be able to access tickets starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

General ticket sales will begin at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9. Those tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.

Ticket prices for the show are not yet available.

Wallen’s show is the fourth country concert and sixth concert overall announced for the arena in 2023. Other country shows, all now on sale are: Blake Shelton, Feb. 16; Kenny Chesney, May 13; and Shania Twain, May 19. Journey, March 25; and Mercy Me, March 26, are also on sale.