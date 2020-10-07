Mobile musicians to perform in two Lincoln neighborhoods

Two Lincoln neighborhoods will be the site for mobile concerts this weekend, presented by a local nonprofit organization.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Lancaster County will sponsor two mobile music concerts in the Village Garden and Wilderness Hills neighborhoods on Saturday.

The Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band will perform at 2 p.m. in the 61st Street park area of Village Gardens and the 9000 block of Keystone Drive in Wilderness Hills at 4 p.m.

Java Daddies Coffee truck will be alongside the mobile music concert. There will also be opportunities throughout the event to donate to CASA.

While listening to music, attendees will be informed about CASA, which focuses on aiding abused and neglected children in Lancaster County Juvenile Court.

CASA asks those who attend to follow the local health directive and wear masks.

