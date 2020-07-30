Mike Love brings The Beach Boys back to Lincoln Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Love is the only original member of The Beach Boys who will be on the Pinewood Bowl stage Sunday, but there will be no mistaking the iconic sound.

Songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations,” staples of the 1960s and ’70s surf rock band, will have Pioneers Park bopping during the first major Lincoln concert since March.

This version of the hit-making California band also includes longtime Beach Boy Bruce Johnston on guitar. They have a Thursday date in Springfield, Missouri, before arriving in Lincoln on Sunday.

Love, the band's singer who licensed the name The Beach Boys from Brother Records Inc., last played with original members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine on a 2012 reunion tour around the release of “That’s Why God Made the Radio,” the group’s last studio album.

The sales of that album added to the 100 million-plus that the group has sold since 1961, when the three Wilson brothers — Brian, Carl and Dennis — put the group together with Love, their cousin, and Jardine, who played football with Brian at California’s Hawthorne High.