Mike Love brings The Beach Boys back to Lincoln Sunday
Mike Love brings The Beach Boys back to Lincoln Sunday

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in August 2016. The Mike Love-led version of the band will return to Lincoln on Sunday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Mike Love is the only original member of The Beach Boys who will be on the Pinewood Bowl stage Sunday, but there will be no mistaking the iconic sound.

Songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations,” staples of the 1960s and ’70s surf rock band, will have Pioneers Park bopping during the first major Lincoln concert since March.

This version of the hit-making California band also includes longtime Beach Boy Bruce Johnston on guitar. They have a Thursday date in Springfield, Missouri, before arriving in Lincoln on Sunday.

Love, the band's singer who licensed the name The Beach Boys from Brother Records Inc., last played with original members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine on a 2012 reunion tour around the release of “That’s Why God Made the Radio,” the group’s last studio album.

The sales of that album added to the 100 million-plus that the group has sold since 1961, when the three Wilson brothers — Brian, Carl and Dennis — put the group together with Love, their cousin, and Jardine, who played football with Brian at California’s Hawthorne High.

Hopping on the Southern California surf craze — even though only Dennis was a surfer — The Beach Boys hit the top 100 with “Surfin’” in 1961 and “Surfin’ Safari” the next year. Starting with “Surfin’ U.S.A” in early 1963, The Beach Boys charted 17 top-10 hits over the next four years.

In 1966, they released Brian Wilson’s masterpiece “Pet Sounds,” considered one of the top five albums ever.

The band continued on through Brian Wilson’s mental breakdowns, the deaths of Dennis and Carl, and internal strife over the band’s direction that led to a split between Love and Brian Wilson. It rarely repeated its chart success, registering only two top-10 hits after 1966.

In 1988, their song "Kokomo" was included on the soundtrack of the movie "Cocktail," which starred Tom Cruise.

The Love-led Beach Boys have been frequent Lincoln performers. They last appeared here in 2016, co-headlining with The Temptations at a show that was slated for Pinewood Bowl but moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena because of weather.

That show featured 33 songs played to an audience of about 4,800. Sunday’s crowd will be far smaller because of social-distancing seating requirements. But the songs are very likely to remain the same.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If You Go

What: The Beach Boys.

Where: Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. 

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $50 to $160. Available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Pinewood Bowl ticket office three hours before the show.

