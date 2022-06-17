Michael Feinstein brings the Great American Songbook to 21st century life at Lied Friday

The Great American Songbook couldn’t be in better hands than those of Michael Feinstein.

That was evident from “Some Enchanted Evening,” with which he opened Friday’s Lied Center for Performing Arts concert through the closing medley of snippets of a dozen Frank Sinatra standards and the encore of Cole Porter’s “It Was Just One of Those Thing.”

Jacking up the tempo and catching a groove on most songs, Feinstein and piano/bass/drums trio contemporized the standards, flipping through the pages of the songbook as were, with high-energy versions of, to pick a few, Porter’s “At Long Last Love,” Louis Jordan and the Tympani Five’s “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby” and W.C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues.”

That latter two – a jumpin’ R&B number and the first popular blues-based song – reflect Feinstein’s broad interpretation of the Great American Songbook, which, he wisely sees as continually growing.

So he incorporated a slowed-down, loungey take on Helen Reddy’s 1974 hit “You and Me Against the World” into the second half of the two-hour show and, taking the piano himself, played and sang a touching version of Alan and Marilyn Bergman’s “How Do You Keep The Music Playing.”

A couple weeks ago, Feinstein told me he tailors each of his shows to the venue and audience for which he will be performing, that he intended to do a bunch of Gershwin songs and would provide some historical context for some.

He spun those together Friday, talking first about his favorite entertainer, surprisingly, Omaha native Fred Astaire, then linked the legendary song-and-dance man to George Gershwin, who wrote dozens of songs for Astaire, including “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off,” “S Wonderful," and “Funny Face,” all part of a “compendium” that was the highlight of the concert’s first half.

That history lesson ended with Feinstein’s recounting of a conversation that Astaire had with Ira Gershwin in the days after his brother had died from a brain tumor at age 38. Through his tears, Ira told his friend that George’s final words were “Fred Astaire,” which, along with the hushed arrangement made “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” the last song the brothers wrote together for Astaire, haunting and melancholy.

Feinstein’s an entertainer as well, clad in a shimmering suit, chatting with the audience between songs, telling stories and poking fun, including a well-deserved shot at Andrew Lloyd Webber that somehow was the perfect introduction for a brushes-on-snare take on “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Your Face,” from the musical “My Fair Lady.”

It isn’t really necessary to say that Feinstein is a fine singer, with great range, controlled dynamics and a fine sense for the emotion of the song. But Friday’s concert showed why he truly is the Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, which he is keeping alive, well and growing a century after its first entries were written.

