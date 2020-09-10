Mezcal Brothers to release first album in 14 years at Branched Oak Marina Saturday

“In lieu of gigs, I brought up, ‘What if we released some of the old stuff that got recorded?’” Johnson said. “Everybody chimed in with a quick, ‘Yes.’ Four hundred hours later, here they are.”

Johnson, who’s the co-owner of Fuse Recording, spent the first portion of that 400 hours combing the archives, listening to take after take of song after song, trying to find the best recorded performances of each.

Then came working with the old tracks, adding backing vocals by a mysterious group labeled “The Ordanaires” to some of the songs and mixing the album in mono and stereo.

Johnson’s mixes were then sent to Doug Van Sloun at Omaha’s Focus Mastering, who did three separate masters of the recording — one stereo, one mono and one to be used for a lathe-cut polycarbonate disc.

The result is a 14-song album that, given that it includes a song recorded before “Go Go Rhythm,” along with those from two post-“Go Go Rhythm” sessions, comes off cohesive and intentional in its variety.