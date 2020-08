Metallica to rock in Aug. 29 drive-in concert at Lancaster Event Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Metallica will play a drive-in concert Aug. 29 at the Lancaster Event Center.

The heavy-metal band will be the third drive-in show hosted by the Event Center this summer, following Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton. Tickets go on sale Friday at $115 per car.

Each ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica's S&M2, the long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

Three Days Grace will play before Metallica.

The concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as all state and local public health mandates.

For ticket information, call 402-441-6545 or log onto lancastereventcenter.org.

