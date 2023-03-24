MercyMe with Taya and Micah Taylor, 7 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian music band MercyMe will bring its “Always Only Jesus” tour to Lincoln Sunday.

The tour is named after the long-running band’s 11th studio album, which was released last year. Formed in 1994 in Edmond, Oklahoma, Mercy Me has had 28 No. 1 songs in Christian music formats and four mainstream charting numbers, including their 2001 breakthrough “I Can Only Imagine,” which became the most-played song in the history of Christian radio and, at five-times platinum, the best-selling Christian song of all time.

Written by lead vocalist Bart Millard after the death of his father, “I Can Only Imagine” became the basis for the 2018 movie of the same title that stars J. Michael Finley as Bart Millard and Dennis Quaid as his father.

MercyMe’s song “Word of God Speak” was named Billboard’s No. 1 Christian music song of the 2000s, and in 2019, MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and was the Dove Award winner for artist of the year.

Tickets for the show start at $27.75 and are available at ticketmaster.com or on the Ticketmaster app.

Yam Haus with Steady Wells, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Minnesota indie pop band Yam Haus got more than 3.5 million streams of its 2018 debut album “Stargazer” and has continued to build its following via an appearance on NBC’s “American Song Contest” and records, including an EP last year, that together have amassed nearly 15 million total views and streams.

Skeletal Remains with Crypta, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1867 Bar. Veteran death metal outfit Skeletal Remains delivers the pummeling, double-bass drum assault and driving riffage that has been at the core of the genre for nearly 40 years, but manages to do so without sounding dated, in large part thanks to vocalist Chris Monroy, who has been the band’s mainstay for years.

