MercyMe became the first contemporary Christian music band to play Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday and the artist of any kind to play in a new “half-house” set-up.

With the stage in the middle of the arena floor, the crowd of about 4,500 filled the floor and south end of the lower bowl, close to a “sellout” for the set-up.

And the show looked good, with the neon-lit stage and video board covering the width of the floor and the mid-arena placement creating an intimate feel.

MercyMe also did something to open I’ve not seen at any concert. Using a robotic voice and computer-like text on the screen to prepare for a new song that would kick off the show, the crowd was coached up to sing the chorus of “Grace Amazing.”

That worked just fine, starting a 105-minute, 21-song show from the veteran quintet that’s been around long enough that 21-year-old Sam Wesley Millard, who was born at the time of their biggest hit, joined dad Bart singing “On Our Way.”

That hit, “I Can Only Imagine” which inspired a movie of the same title based on Millard’s life, of course, was the show’s uplifting encore.

In between, MercyMe mixed old favorites with a few new songs, including the upcoming single, which Millard admitted might be poorly titled —“To Not Worship You.”

Millard’s a down-to-earth, engaging and funny frontman, sharing laughs and personal stories of life and faith with the audience.

He’s also a good singer with a Southern-tinged vocal style that fits perfectly with the tightly fused band.

That musical connection really came through in an acoustic set that saw the band gathered around a fire pit for four songs: the rollicking “Greater,” the harmony-filled “Dear Younger Me,” a rearranged, up-tempo version of the old hymn, “Nothing But The Blood” and a snippet of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” — “remember that when we’re worshiping Jesus later, how loud you sang for John Denver” Millard said.

Other highlights included the soaring new worship song, “Always Only Jesus,” the countryish “Even If” and the anthemic “Almost Home” that had the crowd in full voice — “You sound pretty dang good, like we’re at a soccer game in England.” Millard said.

MercyMe will hit the 30-year mark next year. If nothing else, Sunday’s concert showed the band will continue to be at the top of Christian music.

And the half-house setup opened the door for more similar-sized shows, which could be a very good thing.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023