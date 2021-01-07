Membership program launched to help keep Lincoln's Zoo Bar alive

Determining when to try to bring back shows at the Zoo, or anywhere else, is difficult.

“We’re not getting any calls right now,” said Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager. “I don’t think the industry is ready to put tours together, at any level. They’re waiting to see how the vaccination rollout will happen. Hopefully, we see some outdoor things happen in May and June.”

Because of the industry holdup, the reluctance of people to come out to shows and the uncertainty about when vaccines will be widely distributed, Watters said he’s not targeting any specific date, or even month, for the return of live shows.

“In the last year, I’ve realized the futility of planning,” he said. “I’ve been wrong so many times. I’m hoping it will become clear when we’ll be able to have shows again that people will come out for. But when that’s going to be exactly, no one knows.”

That said, Watters has begun planning for ZooFest, the festival held on 14th Street in front of the bar each summer. He’s picked out a weekend in July and is inviting everyone that was on the lineup that had been set for last year, including headliner Booker T. Jones.