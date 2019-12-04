Maroon 5 coming back to Lincoln with Meghan Trainor

Maroon 5 will return to Lincoln in August.

The three-time Grammy winners will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 6. The band featuring Lincoln native James Valentine last played Lincoln in 2016.

The band’s tour announcement follows the debut of their most recent single, “Memories.” The track just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot AC chart.

Meghan Trainor also will appear on all tour dates. She will release her third album, "Treat Myself," Jan. 31.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public Dec. 13. Prices have not yet been announced.

American Express and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets beginning Dec. 9 at noon local time.

