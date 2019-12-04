Maroon 5 coming back to Lincoln with Meghan Trainor

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. The band will be at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 6.
Adam Levine (left) and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in 2017 in Napa, Calif.
Adam Levine (left) and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Maroon 5 will return to Lincoln in August.
The three-time Grammy winners will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 6. The band featuring Lincoln native James Valentine last played Lincoln in 2016.
The band’s tour announcement follows the debut of their most recent single, “Memories.” The track just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot AC chart.
Meghan Trainor also will appear on all tour dates. She will release her third album, "Treat Myself," Jan. 31.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public Dec. 13. Prices have not yet been announced.
American Express and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets beginning Dec. 9 at noon local time.
Upcoming shows in Lincoln and nearby
Jonas Brothers -- Dec. 4
Post Malone - Feb. 4
Jason Aldean - Feb. 7
Korn - Feb. 18
KISS - Feb. 25
Zac Brown Band - Feb. 29
Blake Shelton - March 12
Lumineers - March 14
Billie Eilish - March 29
Alice Cooper and Lita Ford - April 7
Dan + Shay - April 18
Cher - April 20
Brantley Gilbert - April 30
Elton John - June 9
Maroon 5 - Aug. 6
The Black Crowes - Aug. 28
