Maroon 5 coming back to Lincoln, another hometown show for guitarist James Valentine

James Valentine is coming home again, this time with his band Maroon 5.

They’ll be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 6, the second time they’ve played there and the third time the multi-platinum band has performed in the hometown of its guitarist Valentine.

The show will come about halfway through the band’s 41-date North American tour, where it is playing many of its concerts outside.

“It’s huge to have them come back,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “They have such a broad appeal and to see the list of other venues they’re playing -- Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and a lot of Live Nation sheds (outdoor amphitheaters) -- to have Lincoln get a show in an arena is really special.”

Maroon 5, which played the Super Bowl halftime show in February, just released “Memories,” a ballad carried by Valentine’s clean guitar line. Now at No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song is the band’s 10th Top 5 hit and 12th Top 10 this decade. The “Memories” music video has been seen more than 185 million times on YouTube, pushing the band’s catalog views to more than 12 billion.