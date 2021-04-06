Maroon 5's Lincoln arena concert canceled

The Maroon 5 concert scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena later this summer has been canceled.

The pop band, which includes Lincoln native James Valentine, had been slated to return to the arena on Aug. 11, a date that had not changed over the last year as other shows either canceled or changed dates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Lincoln show, along with a run of indoor concerts that would have taken the band from Arkansas to North Dakota, was canceled. Those shows were replaced by five outdoor amphitheater shows across the country.

The Maroon 5 show had been the first concert on the arena calendar for 2021. Brantley Gilbert’s Sept. 2 concert is now the earliest scheduled arena show. Kane Brown on Sept. 17 and Chris Stapleton on Oct. 15 are also on the arena calendar.

Credit card purchases for the Maroon 5 show made online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the arena ticket office will automatically be refunded. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Cash purchasers at the ticket office must email boxoffice@pinnaclearena.com or call 402-904-5641 to arrange a time to refund their tickets. The ticket office is closed to in-person, walk-up traffic.