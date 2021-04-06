 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maroon 5's Lincoln arena concert canceled
0 comments
editor's pick

Maroon 5's Lincoln arena concert canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Maroon 5 - Aug. 6

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. The band's August Pinnacle Bank Arena concert was canceled Monday. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP file photo

A scientific study into how Paris concert halls can become safe again has delivered a surprise: the less ventilation there is, the better.

The Maroon 5 concert scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena later this summer has been canceled.

The pop band, which includes Lincoln native James Valentine, had been slated to return to the arena on Aug. 11, a date that had not changed over the last year as other shows either canceled or changed dates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Lincoln show, along with a run of indoor concerts that would have taken the band from Arkansas to North Dakota, was canceled. Those shows were replaced by five outdoor amphitheater shows across the country.

The Maroon 5 show had been the first concert on the arena calendar for 2021. Brantley Gilbert’s Sept. 2 concert is now the earliest scheduled arena show. Kane Brown on Sept. 17 and Chris Stapleton on Oct. 15 are also on the arena calendar.

Credit card purchases for the Maroon 5 show made online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the arena ticket office will automatically be refunded. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Cash purchasers at the ticket office must email boxoffice@pinnaclearena.com or call 402-904-5641 to arrange a time to refund their tickets. The ticket office is closed to in-person, walk-up traffic.

JPA cuts break for event-deprived Pinnacle Bank Arena's premium seat holders
On the beat: Pinnacle Bank Arena goes from concerts to clinics in the year of COVID-19
After a 2020 to forget, Lincoln's Ivanna Cone to resume serving scoops

MOST MEMORABLE ARENA CONCERTS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Trailer 1

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News