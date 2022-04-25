Maroon 5 coming to Lincoln arena this summer

Maroon 5 will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena Aug 10.

The three-time Grammy Award winning pop band, which includes Lincoln native James Valentine, had been slated to play its second arena show in 2020. But it was first postponed, then canceled due to COVID-19.

“They canceled the entire tour, so this isn’t a play-off date for a postponed show,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “This is on a pretty limited tour, 20 dates or something like that.”

One of the world’s most popular groups, Maroon 5 has sold more than 56 million albums and 330 million singles worldwide, earning gold and platinum certifications in more that 35 countries.

Last year, Maroon 5 released “Jordi,” its seventh studio album. The first single off that album, “Memories,” a ballad carried by Valentine’s clean guitar line became Maroon 5’s 13th top 10 hit of the past decade.

Valentine, a Lincoln Southeast and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, moved to Los Angeles with his Lincoln band, Square, in 2001. The next year, he teamed up with a band called Kara’s Flowers.

Changing its name to Maroon 5, the band toured behind its first album, “Songs for Jane,” for a couple years before the song “Harder to Breathe” became a top-10 hit and sent the band to multi-platinum, arena headline status.

Thanks to Valentine’s urging, Maroon 5 played Pershing Auditorium in 2005 — “It was the smallest place they played on their first big tour,” Lorenz said.

They returned to Lincoln for a sold-out arena show in 2016.

Tickets for the Aug. 10 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two other arena concerts, New Kids on the Block, June 11 and Alan Jackson, Aug. 26, are now on sale. The arena has hosted five concerts this year: Eric Church, Ghost & Volbeat, Elton John, Snoop Dogg and George Strait.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.