Maha Festival, set for August in Omaha, canceled
Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett performs at the Maha Music Festival in Omaha in August. The 2020 Maha Festival has been canceled.

 Chip Duden, Courtesy photo

The Maha Festival that was set for Aug. 5-8 in Omaha has been canceled.

Nebraska’s largest music festival last year drew more than 14,500 people to Stinson Park in Aksarben Village over two days for performances by Lizzo, Courtney Barnett, Duckworth and Matt and Kim, along with other artists.

The decision to cancel was made well in advance, as organizers couldn't be assured that an event of its scale would be considered safe in August.

“If Maha Festival was forced to cancel later in the season due to circumstances beyond our control, we would have had to refund ticket purchases after already having spent quite a bit on the cost of the event itself. It’s not something our organization could easily come back from,” Executive Director Lauren Martin said in a news release. “Canceling now helps ensure that Maha can return in 2021, and for years to come.”

Maha is a nonprofit funded by sponsors, donors, grants, ticket sales and on-site sales of beverages and merchandise.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

