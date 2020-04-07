Maha Festival, set for August in Omaha, canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Maha Festival that was set for Aug. 5-8 in Omaha has been canceled.

Nebraska’s largest music festival last year drew more than 14,500 people to Stinson Park in Aksarben Village over two days for performances by Lizzo, Courtney Barnett, Duckworth and Matt and Kim, along with other artists.

The decision to cancel was made well in advance, as organizers couldn't be assured that an event of its scale would be considered safe in August.

“If Maha Festival was forced to cancel later in the season due to circumstances beyond our control, we would have had to refund ticket purchases after already having spent quite a bit on the cost of the event itself. It’s not something our organization could easily come back from,” Executive Director Lauren Martin said in a news release. “Canceling now helps ensure that Maha can return in 2021, and for years to come.”

Maha is a nonprofit funded by sponsors, donors, grants, ticket sales and on-site sales of beverages and merchandise.

