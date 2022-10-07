Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt to play Rococo Tuesday

Two of America’s top singer/songwriters will come together Tuesday when the Rococo Theatre presents “An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt.”

Singer, composer and actor Lovett has, in his 14-album career, broken down barriers within American music, fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues into an eclectic amalgam that connects whether he’s touring with his “Large Band” or acoustically.

A four-time Grammy Award-winner and recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Trailblazer Award, Lovett has been named Texas State Musician.

Hiatt is one of the premiere songwriters of the last 40 years, whose songs have been recorded by Bonnie Raitt (“Thing Called Love,”), B.B. King, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker and many more. His 20 studio albums are filled with wryly funny, masterfully sketched songs, such as “Slow Turning,” “Memphis in the Meantime,” “Have a Little Faith in Me” and “Perfectly Good Guitar.”

Those songs have earned Hiatt a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award and a lifetime achievement in songwriting Americana Music Association award.

Only balcony tickets remain for the 8 p.m. Tuesday show. Those tickets are $69.50 and are available at rococotheatre.com.