LUKE BRYAN | THURSDAY IN CASS COUNTY

Luke Bryan will be back on a Nebraska farm Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan ahown here perfoming at the Benes farm near Lincoln in 2017 will bring his 2022 Farm Tour to the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Cass County Thursday.

 Journal Star file photo

Luke Bryan will be back on the farm in Nebraska Thursday, this time at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm in Cass County.

The country star and “American Idol” judge, who has been playing farms since 2009, brought his Farm Tour to the Benes Farm west of Lincoln in 2017. The Stock and Hay Grain Farm, near 298th Street and Waverly Road, is about a half-hour east of Lincoln.

The annual farm shows are important to Bryan, the son of a Georgia peanut farmer, as a way for him to give back to rural areas like those where he grew up and to support farmers.

"Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood,” he said in the release announcing the tour. “It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team. ... I look forward to these shows every year, mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour 13 years ago,”

The reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, Bryan is among the most successful country artists of the last two decades.

Since his 2007 debut, Bryan has had 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 68.5 million and has sold more than 75 million albums. He’s a five-time Entertainer of the Year and became an “American Idol” judge in 2018.

The six-date Farm Tour, which begins Sunday in Indiana and wraps up on Sept. 24 in Minnesota, comes in the middle of Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour of arenas that will run through the end of October.

DJ Rock, who is on the Raised Up Right Tour, will join Bryan for the Murdock show, along with Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers and the Peach Pickers.

Parking for the event will begin at 2 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m.

Concertgoers are urged to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion and long lines to enter the grounds.

Chairs and blankets will be allowed in designated areas. No coolers, backpacks or outside food and drink will be allowed on the grounds.

Tickets for the Murdock show are $65. Parking is available for $5. Tickets and passes can be obtained at lukebryan.com. Day of show tickets will be $80 with parking $30.

The Farm Tour gives some of its proceeds to scholarships for students from farming families who are attending colleges and universities near tour stops.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

