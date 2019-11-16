Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has selected percussionist Jonah Payne as the LSO Young Artist Competition winner for the 2019–20 season.
Payne, a junior percussion performance major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will perform Liam Teague’s "The Visit" for tenor steelpan, arranged for orchestra by Jamie Wind Whitmarsh, with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra during the "Deck the Halls" concert Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
“The judges were very impressed with the overall level of playing at this year’s competition," said Edward Polochick, LSO's music director. "All of the students displayed great skill, and Jonah Payne in particular blew us away with his technique, musicianship and mastery of the instrument. We look forward to featuring Jonah in our holiday concerts.”
As winner of the LSO Young Artist Competition, Payne receives the title of LSO Young Artist winner for the 2019-20 season, publicity exposure, a private rehearsal and coaching from LSO guest conductor Lucas Waldin, solo performances at LSO’s Dec. 8 concerts and a cash prize.
For more information about LSO's Young Artist Competition, see lincolnsymphony.com/auditions.