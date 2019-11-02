Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for its classical series performance, "Britten & Brahms," Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The program features tenor Taylor Stayton and LSO Principal Horn Gregory Helseth.
Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program opens with "Tragic Overture" by Johannes Brahms.
Also on the first half of the program is Benjamin Britten’s "Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings," featuring Stayton and Helseth. Centered on nocturnal themes, this 20th-century work sets a series of English poems to music and showcases both horn and voice with string accompaniment.
Closing the evening after intermission is Brahms’ Symphony No. 3.
“Of all the Brahms symphonies, this one is the darkest, and it is a fitting bookend to the evening,” says Polochick.
NET Radio’s Genevieve Randall will host a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. in the Steinhart Room with Maestro Polochick. LSO’s pre-concert chats are supported in part by Humanities Nebraska.
To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and remember to use #LSOLove while visiting the free JamesAnn Photography photobooth during intermission.
More details and tickets are available at lincolnsymphony.com, 402-476 2211 or by visiting LSO's box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.