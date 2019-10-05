Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for its classical series performance, "Beethoven’s Heroic Beginnings," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Music Director Edward Polochick will lead LSO in a pairing of two Beethoven symphonies — the first and third. This program is the fourth installment of LSO’s five-year Beethoven cycle, leading up to Beethoven’s 250th birthday in 2020.
Tickets are available at lincolnsymphony.com, 402-476-2211 or by visiting LSO’s box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.
NET Radio’s Genevieve Randall will host a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. in the Steinhart Room with Maestro Polochick. LSO’s pre-concert chats are supported in part by Humanities Nebraska.
To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and don’t forget to use #LSOlove while visiting the free JamesAnn Photography photobooth during intermission.