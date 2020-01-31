LSO announces Harmony in Healing outreach program

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has launched a new community outreach program, Harmony in Healing, in partnership with local hospitals, rehabilitation centers, memory care centers and assisted living centers. The goal is to impact and improve patients’ care, well-being and environment through musical performance and personal interaction.
“The performance of music is a very unique human activity that we use to connect with one another. That event of sharing tends to create a healing effect in people,” said Bob Hinrichs, former LSO board member and head of its Innovation Committee, which brainstormed and cultivated the Harmony in Healing project idea.
Harmony in Healing presents a series of small chamber ensemble performances in various health care facilities and settings throughout Lincoln, including Bryan Health, Clark Jeary Retirement Village, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and multiple campuses of Tabitha Healthcare Services. All ensembles are led by LSO musicians, and performances include a mix of classical music, pops tunes and familiar songs.
“Having seen my parents each go through rehabilitation centers and knowing how lonely that can be—being away from the comfort of their homes and their loved ones—performing with my LSO colleagues at Tabitha was extremely special to me,” said Dr. Diane Barger, LSO principal clarinet. “Knowing the residents are battling illness and long rehabilitations, I wanted to play my best for them. I know that our music lifted their spirits, let them reminisce about their past through stories about the music, and made them feel special.”
Research has shown that integrative medicinal techniques provide significant benefits to patients, families, health care workers and health care facilities in the form of reduced stress and improved pain management.
“The goal of Harmony in Healing is to have us as a symphony reach out into the community and create these experiences of connection,” said LSO Executive Director Barbara Zach Lee. “These audiences might not otherwise have the opportunity to have these special experiences. We hope to use the power of music to create healing in our community.”
Performances are scheduled through April.
For more information about LSO, visit lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.