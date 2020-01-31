LSO announces Harmony in Healing outreach program

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has launched a new community outreach program, Harmony in Healing, in partnership with local hospitals, rehabilitation centers, memory care centers and assisted living centers. The goal is to impact and improve patients’ care, well-being and environment through musical performance and personal interaction.

“The performance of music is a very unique human activity that we use to connect with one another. That event of sharing tends to create a healing effect in people,” said Bob Hinrichs, former LSO board member and head of its Innovation Committee, which brainstormed and cultivated the Harmony in Healing project idea.

Harmony in Healing presents a series of small chamber ensemble performances in various health care facilities and settings throughout Lincoln, including Bryan Health, Clark Jeary Retirement Village, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and multiple campuses of Tabitha Healthcare Services. All ensembles are led by LSO musicians, and performances include a mix of classical music, pops tunes and familiar songs.

