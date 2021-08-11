Lots of Garth Brooks tickets available on secondary market for Lincoln show

Want to see Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium on Saturday?

There are plenty of tickets available for the "sold out" show. And, on the secondary market, you won’t have to pay full price.

For those who want to avoid the resellers, there were about two dozen $86.70 tickets, in the north bleachers “behind” the in-the-round stage, available at ticketmaster.com Wednesday afternoon. More could be added later as Brooks often releases tickets up through the day of the show to combat scalpers.

As for the secondary market, tickets for as little as $17 can be found on StubHub with dozens more, in the end zones and upper sidelines, available for less than $40. The cheapest field level seat on StubHub Wednesday -- $43. Most field level tickets are priced in the $50 to $60 range.

Tickets in the sections that rim the stadium bowl are even cheaper on SeatGeek, a few going for as low as $15. Field level tickets at SeatGeek are also in the $45 to $65 range, although one seller thinks someone will pay $168 for a ticket near the stage.

Vivid Seats, like its competitors in the reselling business, has seats that range from $14 in upper sections to the $50-$60 range on the floor.