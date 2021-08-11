 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lots of Garth Brooks tickets available on secondary market for Lincoln show
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lots of Garth Brooks tickets available on secondary market for Lincoln show

  • Updated
  • 0
Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017

Garth Brooks performs in October 2017 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He'll be at Memorial Stadium Saturday.

 Journal Star file photo

Garth Brooks took the stage with a performance of his classic tune, “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

#GarthBrooks

#TheEllenShow

#Ellen

Want to see Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium on Saturday?

There are plenty of tickets available for the "sold out" show. And, on the secondary market, you won’t have to pay full price.

For those who want to avoid the resellers, there were about two dozen $86.70 tickets, in the north bleachers “behind” the in-the-round stage, available at ticketmaster.com Wednesday afternoon. More could be added later as Brooks often releases tickets up through the day of the show to combat scalpers.

As for the secondary market, tickets for as little as $17 can be found on StubHub with dozens more, in the end zones and upper sidelines, available for less than $40. The cheapest field level seat on StubHub Wednesday -- $43. Most field level tickets are priced in the $50 to $60 range.

Tickets in the sections that rim the stadium bowl are even cheaper on SeatGeek, a few going for as low as $15. Field level tickets at SeatGeek are also in the $45 to $65 range, although one seller thinks someone will pay $168 for a ticket near the stage.

Vivid Seats, like its competitors in the reselling business, has seats that range from $14 in upper sections to the $50-$60 range on the floor.

Entry to the show is by smartphone, with gates to open at 5 p.m. for the 7 o'clock concert.

Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'
Garth Brooks stadium tour to be reassessed after Lincoln show

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News