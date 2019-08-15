The King has been gone for as long as he was alive. But he’s not yet been forgotten, nor is it likely that he will be.
The King, of course, is Elvis Presley, who died 42 years ago -- on Aug. 16, 1977 -- at age 42.
But, throughout the last four decades, the man who brought rock ‘n’ roll to the world hasn’t faded from popular culture.
Sometimes that visibility brings parody and jokes, sometimes from the odd phenomenon of Elvis imitators, who still don their sequined jumpsuits all over the country. But it also comes from films, like the insightful “Elvis Presley: The Searcher,” from a couple years, from books, including Peter Guralnick’s definitive two-volume biography.
The music he created -- from that fateful day in 1954 when he entered Sam Phillips’ Sun Studio in Memphis through his final run of shows in 1977 that included a stop at Pershing Auditorium -- keeps him on the forefront of relevance.
That music can be heard 24/7 on Sirius/XM’s Elvis Radio channel. And it’s being reissued and retrieved from the archives by Legacy Recording, which is preserving and examining Presley’s music through a series of boxed sets.
The latest in the series “Elvis ‘69” was released a week ago to mark another, happier Presley occasion -- the 50th anniversary of the first show in his Las Vegas comeback.
On Aug. 9, 1969, Presley hadn’t been on stage for more than eight years, save for the NBC-TV special he recorded in late 1968. Playing before a small studio audience, he was inspired to do more.
Ready to get out of the movies that kept him away from live performing, Presley and his manager Col. Tom Parker signed up for a month-long engagement at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, playing two shows a day, seven days a week.
In the cliched view of Presley’s story, by the time he got to Vegas, Elvis was a washed up, fat, jumpsuited joke, a rocker turned overblown lounge lizard who was betraying his talent.
As the 11 CDs in the set repeatedly demonstrate, nothing could be further from the truth.
Performing with a band hand-picked and led by the great guitarist James Burton, a pair of backup vocal groups, along with a 40-piece orchestra, Elvis showed he was not washed up.
In fact, I'd argue that at that time, he was an artist at the peak of his powers.
A mature vocalist, Presley never sang better. The songs, which reached back to his earliest work, like “Mystery Train” and included hits “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Blue Suede Shoes” etc. really worked with the orchestra and backing singers. And Burton flat out cooked on guitar -- as is evidenced when he goes chicken-pickin’ wild on Ray Charles’ “What’d I Say.”
“Elvis loved the Vegas shows,” Burton said during a 2010 South By Southwest panel. “He loved playing with the big orchestra. But his main love was the small rhythm section behind him. He was very close. ... He had a strong powerful voice and we had a strong band behind him.”
Still a searcher, Presley covered The Beatles, Del Shannon and Chuck Berry in shows, each running just over an hour with some of his most stirring work -- performances of “In the Ghetto” and the as-yet-unreleased “Suspicious Minds” -- coming at this time.
Elvis was clearly nervous early on in the run:
“This is my first live appearance in nine years -- I’ve appeared dead a few times before,” he joked during the first show. “Before the evening is over, I will have made a fool of myself. I hope you enjoy watching it.”
As the shows went along, that nervousness disappeared -- not that he didn’t continue to joke around with the audience, often in adult fashion. And his singing, with the band and orchestra, was, based on my listening to show recordings, some of his best live work at any time.
To be honest, 11 CDs of the show -- that would be 216 songs in just over 13 hours of music -- is plenty. But listening to multiple performances is instructive -- the shows were surprisingly consistent.
And in their totality, the CDs of “Elvis ‘69” do two important things -- correct the record to reflect Presley at one of his peaks, while keeping the King alive, 42 years after he passed.