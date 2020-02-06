Local bands — 115 of them — to show off at Lincoln Exposed

“It says a lot about the strength of our venues, their desire and ability to work together, which is great,” Munson said. “There’s not a lot of big competition between them. Every venue has their own lane. They do it well, and they support each other.”

Lincoln Exposed began in 2006 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters booked 23 bands into his club over the course of a week -- showcasing local artists during the slowest time of the year for music.

Over the next 14 years, it got bigger and bigger, adding its fifth venue and topping the 100-band mark in 2017.

At 115 bands, Lincoln Exposed 2020 will come close to the maximum number of groups that could ever play the fest, as the Bourbon Theatre is only available on nights when it hasn’t booked a national touring show.

This year, Munson was joined in booking the bands by Otto Meza from the Zoo Bar, Dustin "Duff" Hunke and Karynn Brown from Duffy’s Tavern and Histrionic singer Aramara Tapia.

