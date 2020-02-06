Local bands — 115 of them — to show off at Lincoln Exposed

From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 16, 115 Lincoln bands will play the 15th version of Lincoln Exposed, the annual multi-night, multi-venue festival made up only of Lincoln bands.
That’s a lot of bands from a city with a population estimated at 284,000 people. And it’s not all the groups playing original music in town, as organizers contacted 165 bands about playing the festival.
Doing the math, that’s slightly more than one band for every 2,000 people.
“Is there any other community that has that ratio?” asked Lincoln Exposed lead organizer Spencer Munson. “Possibly, but I think it’s pretty unique for a city of our size. There are probably as many bands here as there are in places two or three times bigger.”
Why does Lincoln have so many bands?
Among many factors, it’s a college town, and many groups get together through school, then stay in Lincoln. It’s relatively inexpensive to live in Lincoln, a must for musicians who are being pushed out of cities like Austin, Texas, and Seattle. There are affordable rehearsal spaces, music stores and repair shops and plenty of ways to record, from studios to home setups.
Importantly, there are multiple places for the bands to play, including the five Lincoln Exposed venues clustered around 14th and O streets -- the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar.
“It says a lot about the strength of our venues, their desire and ability to work together, which is great,” Munson said. “There’s not a lot of big competition between them. Every venue has their own lane. They do it well, and they support each other.”
Lincoln Exposed began in 2006 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters booked 23 bands into his club over the course of a week -- showcasing local artists during the slowest time of the year for music.
Over the next 14 years, it got bigger and bigger, adding its fifth venue and topping the 100-band mark in 2017.
At 115 bands, Lincoln Exposed 2020 will come close to the maximum number of groups that could ever play the fest, as the Bourbon Theatre is only available on nights when it hasn’t booked a national touring show.
This year, Munson was joined in booking the bands by Otto Meza from the Zoo Bar, Dustin "Duff" Hunke and Karynn Brown from Duffy’s Tavern and Histrionic singer Aramara Tapia.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’ve done a really great job of bringing the young bands to the table -- bands that are just getting to the 21 (-year) mark, a lot of academy (of rock) graduates,” Munson said. “Then we have bands from the ‘70s to today, regulars like Charlie Burton, Domestica, The Killigans, Floating Opera and Thirst Things First, Universe Contest and Ferocious Jungle Cat.”
The lineup split between newer bands -- like hard rockers Mannix, surf-rockers The Credentials, psych-alt-country outfit Slow Pioneers, electric R&B group I, Lover and rowdy bluegrass band Hammersaw -- and the more established groups is about equal.
“That’s what’s great about the festival; about half of the bands are groups that people know and love, and half are unknown,” Munson said. “I hope the patrons are excited by that, the idea of discovery, of finding some new band that they really like."
The booking aims at furthering that discovery in the way the bands are arranged on the schedule.
“We mix genres,” Munson said. “We don’t have a metal showcase. We don’t have a country showcase. That’s an important part of the festival."
There are a couple genres that are notably missing from Lincoln Exposed -- hip-hop and EDM. Largely, that’s because hip-hop and EDM artists tend to work alone.
“This originated as a band festival,” Munson said. “And we have a 'socialist' pay scale. Everyone gets paid the same. It’s pretty hard to justify paying a hip-hop artist or an EDM artist, one person, the same when everyone else gets paid as a band.
“I’m sad we couldn’t include more hip-hop and EDM. We’re going to try to make the festival more diverse next year; we just have to figure out how.”
One Lincoln Exposed tradition looks like it will be broken this year. The festival usually takes place on one of the coldest weeks of the year and often features a night or two of club-hopping in a snowstorm.
The forecast now calls for highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s and just a couple chances of flurries.
“That’s a lot better than minus-5 or a blizzard,” Munson said. “Hopefully, that means people who’d be staying home because of the weather will come check out the bands on a night or two.”
Lincoln bands you should see live
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott