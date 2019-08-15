Lizzo is the breakout artist of 2019, who has seen her popularity skyrocket throughout the summer to the point where “Truth Hurts,” which the singer/rapper/songwriter/flautist initially released in 2017, is at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and rising.
The flamboyant “body positive” artist, known for her extravagant costumes, dancing and twerking, was just starting her meteoric rise when she was announced as one of the headliners for the 11th Maha Music Festival back in April.
But after much noticed appearances at festivals, like Coachella, a celebrated NPR Tiny Desk concert, hits like “Juice,” Lizzo’s as is hot as they come
And she’s sold out Maha for Saturday -- the first time the festival has ever sold all its tickets for one of its days.
That’s right, no passes -- weekend, daily or VIP -- remain for the second day of the two day festival at Omaha’s Stinson Park in Ak-Sar-Ben Village.
There are, however, passes remaining for Maha Friday, an evening-long affair that will be capped by Jenny Lewis and Courtney Barnett.
Friday night headliner Lewis, who began her career in the indie-rock band Rilo Kiley, has four solo albums, a couple collaborations and appeared on recordings by Conor Oberst, Cursive and The Good Life as well as Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Brandon Flowers and Paul Shaffer. In March, she released “On The Line,” to critical acclaim that praised her as one of today’s best singer songwriters.
In the past five years, Barnett has become one of the most distinctive, compelling voices in indie rock. A 2015 Best New Artist Grammy nominee, the Australiant has released a handful of critically acclaimed albums, including a collaboration with Kurt Vile, and is a much sought-after performer.
Brooklyn-based duo Matt and Kim, who played Maha 2013, will return with their new album “Almost Everyday” and their beat-driven, infectious anthems that turned the festival into a dance party six years ago. They will precede Lizzo on the Maha main stage Saturday.
Here are the details on the festival:
Where: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, 67th and Center streets, Omaha
When: 5 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: Friday General Admission Pass $45 plus $7.70 fee. Available at mahamusicfestival.com. Saturday, Weekend and VIP passes are sold out
Music Schedule
Friday
5 p.m. - Shark Week, Broadmoor Stage
6:15 p.m. -- Esencia Latina Band, Main Stage
7:15 p.m. -- Snail Mail, Broadmoor Stage
8:30 p.m. -- Courtney Barnett, Main Stage
10:30 p.m. -- Jenny Lewis, Main Stage
Saturday
1 p.m. -- SharkWeek, Broadmoor Stage
2 p.m. -- Domestic Bland, Main Stage
2:45 p.m. -- Muscle Cousins, Broadmoor Stage
3:15 p.m. -- Omaha Girls Rock, Broadmoor Stage
4 p.m. -- Beach Bunny, Main Stage
5:15 p.m. -- Matt Maeson, Broadmoor Stage
6:30 p.m. -- Duckwrth, Main Stage
7:45 p.m. -- Oh Sees, Broadmoor Stage
9 p.m. -- Matt and Kim, Main Stage
11 p.m. -- Lizzo, Main Stage