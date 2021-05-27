Live music coming back in Lincoln — first gig in seven months for singer/songwriter Will Hutchinson

Some of those songs were on display last week. So were some of the new songs that Hutchinson, a past finalist in the International John Lennon Songwriting Competition, penned during the pandemic, scattered between the covers across three sets.

That meant Hutchison’s new, environmental ballad “A Different World” was sandwiched between John Denver’s “Country Roads” and, a funky take on Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September.”

And his fresh originals, like the sweet “Hidden Pearls” were surrounded by songs from Cat Stevens’ “Wild World,” “Moon River,” Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” and George Michael’s “Faith,” which got a little singalong from some audience members, who managed to miss the timing on the chorus each time it came around.

Some of the new songs, Hutichison said, are likely to turn up on an album he plans to record sometime this year. That would be his third solo album since he returned to Nebraska from California in 2013.

Only a couple songs from the previous records turned up during Friday’s show — for a reason.