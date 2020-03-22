Live from the basement with Josh Hoyer

On Saturday night, those who listened in appreciated the effort.

“Bravo my friend,” wrote Scott Boyer. “This is actually pretty damned cool. People can talk all they want and I can still hear Josh.”

But make no mistake, it wasn't lost on the at-home audience that this was a money-making venture. And most were fine with that.

Gary Schmanke got to the heart of the matter by writing that, “Since the door cover and drinks are much cheaper in this venue, please tip the artist … a lot.”

Hoyer, who lost $3,000 in canceled shows last week, made up for some of that loss with the tips he received via Venmo and PayPal and sales of merchandise. He didn’t have an exact figure Sunday, but he said all the money he received will be split equally with his bandmates.

“There’s a lot of people hurting,” he said. “I’m not trying to make this all about me. But I did get some help, which I’m really thankful for and the guys got some help, which they really can use.”

It was also cathartic for all involved -- Hoyer and his audience -- to be playing again. In this time of uncertainty, the music provided a respite, some semblance of normalcy.