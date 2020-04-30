Little Steven brings 'Qoolest Quarantine Qollection' to Underground Garage

Little Steven Van Zandt is, like many Americans, trapped at home, chilling in his New York City apartment under coronavirus quarantine.
Unlike many, however, Van Zandt isn’t going stir crazy during the confinement.
Rather, the guitarist in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, actor, music, TV and Broadway producer, historian, activist and educator is recovering from a three-year tour with his band, the Disciples of Soul, and an appearance in Martin Scorsese’s movie “The Irishman.”
“I hate to say it because of the circumstances, but I’ve got to admit, I’m kind of enjoying this forced meditation,” Van Zandt told the Journal Star last week. “I’ve been going steady for so long, it’s kind of nice to be forced to stop for a minute. It’s a time for a reset, to think and analyze.”
That analysis triggered Van Zandt to change his weekly “Little Steven’s Underground Garage” syndicated radio program, creating what he’s calling “the Qoolest Quarantine Qollection."
“I’m thinking everybody’s home, everybody’s trapped at home, let’s give them some extra special content,” Van Zandt said. “My syndicated show isn’t an interview show, but through the years, the guests would come on every now and then. So I thought let’s string all of those shows together."
Springsteen made a guest appearance last week. This week it was Paul McCartney. Keith Richards is coming up in future shows, as are Ray Davies of The Kinks and former Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.
"They’re either acquaintances or friends," he said. "It makes the conversation a little bit different. We're insiders when it comes to the music business. So you can have a different conversation than you would with an outsider.”
The Qoolest Quarantine Qollection, a 12-episode series, can be heard in Nebraska at 8 p.m. Saturdays on KBBN-FM, 95.3, online at radio.net. The episodes can also be heard after they air on undergroundgarage.com.
Bits and pieces of the shows also turn up during Van Zandt’s daily segments on SiriusXM channel 21.
Van Zandt created the Underground Garage in 2002 for a simple reason — real rock ‘n’ roll had largely disappeared from the airwaves.
“Even the oldies stations keep changing newer and newer," he said. "Now the oldies are like the ’80s.”
So he came up with the Underground Garage concept, which he brought to satellite radio in 2003.
“It was a selfish thing, first and foremost,” he said. “I grew up with great radio in the ’60s. Why should our generation be the only generation that had any fun?”
The SiriusXM channel has had a noticeable uptick in the last two months — “We’ve got a captive audience and people can listen for free,” Van Zandt said.
“There’s a fertile period of time in my mind that I call the Renaissance — from 1951 to ’71,” he said. “I don’t use that term lightly. The greatest music being made was also the most commercial. That only happens once in a while. The last time, there were these cats named Michalangelo and da Vinci hanging around. We need to keep the Renaissance around for future generations.”
At the center of Van Zandt’s Renaissance is the British Invasion, The Beatles-led English music wave that sent American kids — like Van Zandt and Springsteen — into their garages to create the rock ‘n’ roll that gives the program and channel its name.
But that Renaissance isn’t just the three or four years of the British Invasion. So the Underground Garage goes back to play the music that influenced the invaders — Howlin’ Wolf, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, and follows the invasion with the Ramones, Joan Jett, Green Day and “all the way to the future where we have introduced 1,000 new bands in the 18 years.”
In between songs, Van Zandt talks about the cool culture of his Renaissance, hoping to pass that on to the generations too young to have experienced, say, the surf craze.
“The ’60s will never die,” he said. “People will be studying the ‘60s for years. So we throw in some cultural stuff — who invented the surfboard, who invented the drive-in theater, the hot dog.”
Or the bikini, which, as Van Zandt elucidated on a recent SiriusXM episode, was actually invented by two French designers -- the first called it “the atom” because it was so small, the second used the nuclear tests on a Pacific atoll for his name “bikini.”
It was scorned, however, until Brigette Bardot wore a bikini in the 1956 movie “And God Created Woman,” Bryan Hyland had a 1960 hit with “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” and the Beach Party movies starring Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon hit theaters.
That kind of musical, historic and cultural knowledge is at the center of another of Van Zandt’s creations, TeachRock, a free music-based curriculum developed by his Rock and Roll Forever Foundation that’s now being used by 30,000 elementary, middle and high school teachers in all 50 states.
“We’ve got to preserve a lot of this stuff and use it, not just have it sit on a shelf like a museum," he said. “We’ve got a math lesson on how often The Beatles played in Hamburg. How much time did they spend on stage? That’s part of what we get them to add up. We’ve got a Billie Eilish lesson that’s thinking about her synesthesthia, seeing music as colors. So we’ve got them drawing to what they’re hearing. That’s a fascinating thing to watch. We’ve got a Greta Thornberg lesson about climate and pollution.”
TeachRock now has 200 lessons, all online, ready for teachers to use -- which, Van Zandt said, has also increased during the pandemic.
A longtime political activist, Van Zandt is also spending time on the phone, speaking with “governors, mayors, anybody who will talk to me,” urging them not to “open up” the country and to provide economic assistance to people well beyond the one-time $1,200 federal payment.
“They’re making a big mistake right now,” he said. “This is the worst-handled emergency I’ve ever seen in my life. If we don’t get a grip on this thing, the second wave is going to be worse, and if we get a second quarantine, look out.”
Had the coronavirus not emerged, Van Zandt very likely would be preparing for a Springsteen and the E Street Band tour right now. But that trek has now been put off indefinitely.
“It’s going to be awhile,” Van Zandt said of concerts. “I don’t think we’re going to see anything until we have at least a fast reliable test. Then we can have sports and concerts, but not with an audience. There’s going to be three stages. This is the first stage, the quarantine. Then you’ll have sporting events, concert events with no audience, with people watching at home, because you can’t take the chance.
“The third stage, that could be up to a year, a year and a half, is when they have a vaccine and we can get back to something like normal. We all hope it’s quicker, but it could be 2022. We’ve got to be prepared mentally for the worst-case scenario and then be happily surprised.”
