Little Steven brings 'Qoolest Quarantine Qollection' to Underground Garage

The SiriusXM channel has had a noticeable uptick in the last two months — “We’ve got a captive audience and people can listen for free,” Van Zandt said.

“There’s a fertile period of time in my mind that I call the Renaissance — from 1951 to ’71,” he said. “I don’t use that term lightly. The greatest music being made was also the most commercial. That only happens once in a while. The last time, there were these cats named Michalangelo and da Vinci hanging around. We need to keep the Renaissance around for future generations.”

At the center of Van Zandt’s Renaissance is the British Invasion, The Beatles-led English music wave that sent American kids — like Van Zandt and Springsteen — into their garages to create the rock ‘n’ roll that gives the program and channel its name.

But that Renaissance isn’t just the three or four years of the British Invasion. So the Underground Garage goes back to play the music that influenced the invaders — Howlin’ Wolf, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, and follows the invasion with the Ramones, Joan Jett, Green Day and “all the way to the future where we have introduced 1,000 new bands in the 18 years.”