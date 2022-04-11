 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Little Big Town to play Pinewood Bowl in July

  • Updated
  • 0
LIttle Big Town

Country vocal group Little Big Town will play Pinewood Bowl on July 28.

 UMG Nashville, Courtesy photo

Country group Little Big Town will play Pinewood Bowl on July 28.

The ACM, CMA and Grammy winners will release “Hell Yeah,” the first single from their forthcoming 10th studio album, on the CMT Awards Monday. The new record will follow 2020’s No. 1 Country album “Nightfall,” which included the singles “Over Drinking,’ “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” and the Grammy-nominated “The Daughters.”

Brantley Gilbert, Lady A and Jeff Dunham to play Nebraska State Fair concert series
Jack White to make Lincoln debut in June

Formed more than two decades ago, the quartet made up of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, broke through with 2005’s “Boondocks” and “Bring It On Home” and hit the top of the country charts for the first time with 2012’s “Pontoon.”

Little Big Town’s other No. 1 singles include “Tornado,” “Day Drinking,” the record-setting “Girl Crush,” which was the best-selling country single of 2015, and 2017’s Grammy-winner “Better Man.”

Promoters said an opening act will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Little Big Town concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

The Little Big Town concert is the 12tth announced show for Pinewood Bowl this summer.

The other announced shows, all on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Jack White, June 12; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; Dirty Heads, Aug.10; Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29; and Incubus, Sept. 23.

More Pinewood concert announcements are expected in the next two weeks. At least 16 concerts will be held at Pinewood this summer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

