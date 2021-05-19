Lineup set for one-day Maha Festival

DBT, one of my favorite bands for decades, has a few festivals scheduled, topped by an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. DBT dropped a pair of politically charged albums last year. I can’t wait to hear some of those songs live.

Shovels & Rope, the South Carolina duo of husband and wife Michael Trent and Carrie Ann Hearst who spin together traditional folk, country rock and rock ‘n’ roll, will be playing a half dozen festivals this year.

Joining the national bands will be Omaha based acts Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci.

Maha tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MahaFestival.com General admission tickets are $65, VIP, $155.

Given the limitation on the number of tickets to be sold, they’re likely to go pretty fast.

Revealing the Maha lineup is part of a cascade of announcements that mark a return to concerts after what will be nearly 18 months.

Most of the shows being announced in eastern Nebraska and across the rest of the country will begin taking place in August and September, most of them outdoors.