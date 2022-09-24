 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincon Calling: Tank and the Banga live up the hype with unique show.

  • 0

Tank and the Bangas more than lived up to their advance billing, delivering not just the show of the night but one of the top performances in the 19 years of Lincoln Calling.

Strutting onto the stage in a cap, short red skirt, green top and white shoes, “Tarriona “Tank” Ball had the filled-to-the-gills Bourbon Theatre audience in call-and-response mode within a minute, starting a high-energy hour – in her words “as we proceed to give you what you need, straight from New Orleans.”

What we needed, even if we hadn’t known, was the Bangas unique mix of everything that’s musically going on in the Big Easy these days – hip-hop, soul, funk and rock – often in the same song, along with some of Ball’s poetry, spoken in multiple voices as the band continued to play.

A superb singer, when she chose to do so, an effective rapper, and experience slam poet, Ball’s not just a powerhouse vocal performer – as she demonstrated as she led the band doing steps to a smokin’ funk rock number and bounced around the stage rapping.

People are also reading…

The Bangas are terrific, skilled musicians who combined the styles with flair - I love hearing rap over live music – and their arrangements were as fresh and innovative as the stylistic mix. E.g. the flute, which is often a death knell in popular music, provided a flying, fluttering counterpoint to Tank’s melodies and the group’s churning rhythms.

I could go on and on about the show - suffix it to say, I’ve never seen anything exactly like Tank and the Bangas – who everyone I spoke with after their set – described with superlatives like “fabulous,” “unbelievable” “great,” “spectacular.” You get the idea.

As for the rest of my Friday night at the downtown music festival, I caught an impressive set from veteran R&B/soul singer Lady Wray at the outdoor Night Market that included her 1998 hit “Make It Hot” from her days singing with Missy Elliott and a whole lotta songs from her new album “Piece of Me” including a moving, aspirational anthem for the Black community;

BLVCK HIPPIE

Memphis' BLVCK HIPPIE rocked the Zoo Bar at Lincoln Calling Friday. 

And, in bits and pieces fashion, I moved back and forth between Canadian-Chilean singer Lide Pimienta’s engaging Night Market show of her up-tempo blend of pop and Latin rhythms and the intense, explosive, heavy, but melodic, loudly exuberant rock of Memphis Self-described “sad boy indie rock band” BLVCK HIPPIE – by far the biggest surprise of the night.

I opened and closed my night standing on the rocks behind Duffy’s Tavern at the outdoor stage for the reunion of ‘90’s Lincoln punk band Sideshow, whose grooves were as tight and propulsive as ever, even though they haven’t played together in years and for an entirely enjoyable set of power pop from L.A.’s Together Pangea.

Notably, I didn’t see a single clunker among the 10 or so shows/pieces of sets I caught Friday. That’s a bit on the amazing side. But it might just be evidence of the quality booking for the 2022 version of the Lincoln Calling that continues Saturday night.

Dining Out: Father knows best when it comes to Mediterranean dining in Lincoln
Leading Off: York native finds a good reason to finally come home

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News