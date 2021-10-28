Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra delivers a fun concert of John Williams movie music

It was a flat-out blast to hear the movie music of John Williams at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, and a measure of the talent of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra that the iconic scores were played so well.

Standing in for the Boston Pops, LSO, under the direction of Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, handled what he called the “extraordinarily difficult” compositions with skill and sensitivity, reproducing the music heard in movie theaters and on television with the power and grace of a live orchestra.

That was particularly true on the theme from “Schindler’s List,” with concertmaster Anton Miller’s violin carrying a haunting, sadly beautiful interpretation of the Klezmer-infused composition that Lockhart said might just be Williams’ masterpiece just as the film is Steven Spielberg’s.

Thursday's concert, which briefly surveyed Williams’ career, opening with the theme from the 1968 TV movie “Heidi,” and stopping for the 1974 disaster movie “The Towering Inferno,” was primarily made up of music from Spielberg movies, many of them themes that are burned into our collective memories that instantly recall the film they are from.