Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra delivers a fun concert of John Williams movie music

It was a flat-out blast to hear the movie music of John Williams at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, and a measure of the talent of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra that the iconic scores were played so well.
Standing in for the Boston Pops, LSO, under the direction of Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, handled what he called the “extraordinarily difficult” compositions with skill and sensitivity, reproducing the music heard in movie theaters and on television with the power and grace of a live orchestra.
That was particularly true on the theme from “Schindler’s List,” with concertmaster Anton Miller’s violin carrying a haunting, sadly beautiful interpretation of the Klezmer-infused composition that Lockhart said might just be Williams’ masterpiece just as the film is Steven Spielberg’s.
Thursday's concert, which briefly surveyed Williams’ career, opening with the theme from the 1968 TV movie “Heidi,” and stopping for the 1974 disaster movie “The Towering Inferno,” was primarily made up of music from Spielberg movies, many of them themes that are burned into our collective memories that instantly recall the film they are from.
There was, for example, no real need for the projected image when the flying theme from “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial” began. Henry and E.T. were instantly on the bike flying across the moon in the mind’s eye.
Similarly, the ominous notes from Golden Lund’s tuba summoned the shark from “Jaws” before the image that was part of the light show the Lied built for the concert hit the scrim behind the orchestra.
Lockhart, a performer at the podium who danced an a Irish jig during “Far and Away,” talked with the nearly sold-out audience between songs, providing some Williams background, a few stories — like the “oops” that occurred after Williams had written a romantic theme for the first meeting between Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” not knowing they were brother and sister.
The theme from “Star Wars,” chosen by the American Film Institute as the greatest film score of all time, closed the concert with a flourish, having been preceded by the impressively martial “Imperial March” and “Yoda’s Theme” from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Lockhart and the orchestra, who were rapturously received, returned for encores, the final piece, the "Indiana Jones” theme sending the crowd — or at least this writer — out whistling and singing the tune, a perfect way to end a fun night with the LSO and Lockhart at the Lied.
