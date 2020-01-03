Lincoln Youth Symphony fundraising concert Jan. 12

The Lincoln Youth Symphony (LYS) will take its audience along on a "Go to the Movies" fundraising concert Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Rococo Theater.

LYS will perform both old classics and new movie scores. For this concert, LYS will also welcome LYS alumni and families to bring their instruments and return to the stage for a reunion.

LYS has been offering challenging ensemble experiences for Lincoln music students for 63 years without charging participants. It is one of the only youth symphonies in the nation without a participant fee. LYS invites you to join the Lincoln Youth Symphony Foundation in continuing this experience for students. Enjoy a winter afternoon of symphony and small chamber ensemble music in the historic Rococo Theater as well as the silent auction of items and services from Lincoln businesses and youth symphony families. The LYS Foundation suggests a $5 donation for admission.