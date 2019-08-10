Lincoln will launch a new music series Thursday, Aug. 15 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Presented by Assurity, Hub & Soul is a free community event designed for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local musicians, local food and Lincoln’s parks. The series will take place on six consecutive Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. beginning Aug. 15 and ending Sept. 22 at the three-block Union Plaza, home to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center and the hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network.
“We are very excited to offer this new music series that celebrates Lincoln’s local food and music as well as our parks and trails. We hope that everyone will come out, kick back and relax in one of Lincoln’s most beautiful parks,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg of the event team, which includes Doug Dittman of The Hub Café and Spencer Munson, local music promoter.
Supporting sponsors include The Hub Café, Lincoln Parks Foundation, KZUM Radio, Eagle Printing and Sign, and Eleanor Creative. The series is part of the Party in the Parks program sponsored by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
The band lineup is as follows:
Aug. 15: Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night
Aug. 22: Emily Bass and The Near Miracle
Aug. 29: Jarana
Sept. 5: The McGovern String Band
Sept. 12: A Ferocious Jungle Cat
Sept. 19: Jack Hotel
The 2019 nonprofit partner for the six-week series is the Great Plains Trails Network, a group of citizens who advocate and support a network of trails in and around Lancaster County. While the event is free, local food prepared by The Hub Café, as well as local craft beer, hard cider and beverages, will be available for purchase.
With several major trails intersecting Union Plaza, bicycling and walking to the event is encouraged. Bicycle parking will be available, and there is also a BikeLNK station at 21st and Q streets. Assurity parking garage at 20th and Q will be available after 4:30 p.m.
For more information, go to HubandSoul.com or call the Lincoln Parks Foundation at 402-441-8258.