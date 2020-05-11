Lincoln teens use their passion for music to give back

"They teach music there, and we thought it would be a really cool idea to give our donation in the form of instruments," Whiston said. "City Impact has some of their own instruments, but what we wanted to try and do is give instruments to kids who take the lessons and show a real interest in music that can’t afford to rent an instrument to take home."

According to Roepke, City Impact offers lessons to underprivileged youth in piano, writing music and making beats.

Roepke said the donations will play a key role in allowing the kids to practice their talents. He said City Impact has a production studio it has the funds to finish, but the instruments would help the kids develop as musicians.

"We hope to get those kids to a level where they can start producing music on their own, and once they get there, use the production studio to produce their own music," he said.

Whiston and the other students involved with Checkerfest have set up a GoFundMe to raise money to buy the instruments for kids at City Impact. They also plan to use a portion of the profit to donate, as well.

"It's cool to work with them to give back to other teens their own age that have less resources in life available to them," Roepke said. "They are helping support their dreams."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

