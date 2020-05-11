Lincoln teens use their passion for music to give back

Last June, eight Lincoln teens put together a music festival, Checkerfest, because of their mutual passion for a good tune.
They used that passion to give back and are making plans to do so again this year, even though the festival has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jacob Whiston, 16, is the chief of communication and finance for Checkerfest. He and seven of his friends in the music department at Lincoln East High School came up with the idea for the festival in April 2019.
"The goal of Checkerfest is to get people together to enjoy music and have a good time," Whiston said. "We also wanted to connect people through music."
While planning last year's music festival in less than two months, Whiston and his friends were connected with Seth Roepke, the youth ministry director at City Impact. They were able to use City Impact as a venue for Checkerfest free of charge but decided they wanted to give back to the nonprofit.
"We had no idea we were gonna be as successful as we were last year in turnout and in profit," Whiston said. "Since we had a better turnout than anticipated, we wanted to give back to City Impact for their generosity and made a donation."
Checkerfest 2020, which has been moved to Aug. 8, is going to be held at City Impact once again, but this year the teens have planned new ways to give back.
"They teach music there, and we thought it would be a really cool idea to give our donation in the form of instruments," Whiston said. "City Impact has some of their own instruments, but what we wanted to try and do is give instruments to kids who take the lessons and show a real interest in music that can’t afford to rent an instrument to take home."
According to Roepke, City Impact offers lessons to underprivileged youth in piano, writing music and making beats.
Roepke said the donations will play a key role in allowing the kids to practice their talents. He said City Impact has a production studio it has the funds to finish, but the instruments would help the kids develop as musicians.
"We hope to get those kids to a level where they can start producing music on their own, and once they get there, use the production studio to produce their own music," he said.
Whiston and the other students involved with Checkerfest have set up a GoFundMe to raise money to buy the instruments for kids at City Impact. They also plan to use a portion of the profit to donate, as well.
"It's cool to work with them to give back to other teens their own age that have less resources in life available to them," Roepke said. "They are helping support their dreams."
