Lincoln singer supplies music for Wales hardware store's viral Christmas commercial

The new commercial is the third time that von Kampen has supplied the music for a Haford Hardware holiday ad. The first two used her versions of “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” that Jones found while looking for Christmas music on YouTube.

“It’s not like they were doing exceptionally well,” von Kampen said. “They had a few thousand views. He must have been doing some digging.”

Some of the British press has emphasized the fact that the commercial was made for 100 pounds -- the cost of the music.

“I’ve done this the past two years for Haford for free,” von Kampen said. “I knew it got decent views. He asked how much can I pay you this time? I said ‘just pay for the engineering fee.’ We cut the song in 20 minutes and it was mixed and done in an hour. So it came to $130. I could have charged more, but I knew it’s a small local hardware store in Wales. I never expected this to happen.”

The press accounts about the video all mention von Kampen, some giving her locale as “American.” Others, however, get it entirely wrong.

“It’s funny, when the Welsh media picked it up, they all said I’m a local singer-songwriter,” she said. “I’m a local to somewhere. But it’s not Wales.”

In fact, von Kampen has never been to Wales. But, after the ad, she hopes to play in tiny Rhayader, pop. 1,879, when she’s on tour in England next year and meet Tom and Arthur at the store.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.