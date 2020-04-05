You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln singer does not advance on 'American Idol'
Grace Lundy

Grace Lundy of Lincoln appeared on an episode of "American Idol" on Sunday on ABC.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Grace Lundy won’t be singing for America’s vote next week.

The Lincoln singer, who had made the final 40 on “American Idol,” wasn’t picked to move on to the top 20, where the viewing public votes to select the winner of the long-running television singing contest.

Lundy didn’t sing a note on Sunday’s ABC telecast of the show, which took place in Hawaii.

Rather, she was part of a montage of contestants who didn’t get chosen. In that section, Katy Perry, one of the three judges, told Lundy: “Come back twice as strong, because I know you can.”

A sobbing Lundy then told her family “They told me to come back” and then, in the filmed interview said “I’m proud of myself. I definitely went farther than I thought I could. I grew a lot as an artist.”

In an interview last week, Lundy said she intends to continue to pursue a career in music.

"That’s kind of been the plan for years,” she said. “This just makes it more so. Getting into the top 40 (of American Idol contestants) is a huge deal."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

