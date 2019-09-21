Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for its classical series performance, "Superstar Strings," Friday, Sept. 27th at 7:30 p.m.
Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will open with Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn by Johannes Brahms.
After the Brahms piece, two of the world’s most celebrated string superstars, Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth, will take the stage with LSO. Zukerman will present Romance for Violin and Orchestra in F minor, and Forsyth will follow with Silent Woods, both works written by Antonin Dvořák. The orchestra will close out the first half with Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances, Nos. 5 and 7.
Following intermission, the soloists will join the orchestra for Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Violoncello in A minor.
Tickets are available at lincolnsymphony.com, 402-476-2211, or by visiting Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.
NET Radio’s Genevieve Randall will host a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. in the Steinhart Room with Maestro Polochick. LSO’s pre-concert chats are supported in part by Humanities Nebraska.
To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and don’t forget to use #LSOlove while visiting the free JamesAnn Photography photobooth during intermission.