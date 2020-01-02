Lincoln's live-music scene: 'When you’ve got great venues, things fall into place'

“You’ve got great venues," said Mammoth’s Jeff Fortier. “When you’ve got great venues, things fall into place. ... It spills over, you get the fun restaurants, the boutique coffee shops, cool places to go. You see a cultural flourishing. ... And it’s not just in music. You see it in tech in Lincoln. Lincoln’s become a fun city with a downtown where there’s a lot going on.”

Those things to do downtown include three festivals which were going on before the calendar turned in 2010 -- Zoofest, which has seen its headlining artists become more prominent with the legendary Mavis Staples topping this year’s bill.

Lincoln Exposed, the multivenue February showcase for Lincoln bands and solo artists that now averages around 100 bands a year -- a very impressive number for a city of LIncoln’s size and Lincoln Calling, which, after 2016, saw the level of national touring artists playing the multivenue fest dramatically increase, has now hosted pop star Charli XCX along with an impressive lineup of hip-hop and indie rock.

The entertainment expansion isn’t just confined to concerts and festivals.