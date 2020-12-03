Lincoln producer Darren Keen's new album is impressive set of electronic music

“Ought Not Be Overthought” is the first album from Problems, the latest project of Lincoln producer Darren Keen.

Released on Knightwerk Records, a global club label based in Los Angeles, “Ought Not Be Overthought” is about one-half hour of smartly crafted electronic music spread over eight tracks that provide room for a staggering array of sounds and feelings without ever losing the beat.

Tracks, like the buzzing opener “I Can’t Get No (Privacy) electrify the repetition and variation of a theme/figure that Kenn picked up from composer Philip Glass, while other like “Relapse Mountain” build and release with layers of sound and a melodic theme over a propulsive beat.

Cleverly titled tracks “Computer Battery” and “Phone Battery” rise and fall, pairing up to explore squelch and drive while the intense, dark, like “I Quit Doing Drugs But I Think About Them Constantly” turn the now-sober Keen’s life and feelings into instrumental music.

There’s no way not to think of electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk on some passages and video games on others. But the raw, freshly contemporary dance tracks are far from retro.