Lincoln pianist Paul Barnes to perform for international audience

In March, Paul Barnes was to have presented the Canadian premiere of “Annunciation,” the first piano quartet written by acclaimed composer Philip Glass.
In May, he was to have performed “Annunciation” in South Korea and Chicago, and in Greece in June.
Those performances, however, were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Barnes in his Lincoln home.
But Barnes will still be premiering a version of “Annunciation” to an international audience this spring when he performs the piano transcription of the quartet Friday during his “Lied Live Online” concert, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Facebook page.
“It’s going to be me playing in my living room and yet, I’m going to have this massive audience that I can’t see,” Barnes said. “My legion of Glass fans from around the world will be watching.”
Barnes will be performing the first movement of the quartet that he recently transcribed, turning the composition for a string quartet and piano into a solo piano piece.
“I’ve got to take the string parts and incorporate them into the already difficult piano part,” he said.
Musical transcription is not a new concept. It goes all the way back to the early 1800s and the music of Franz Liszt, who is one of Barnes' musical heroes.
"He was a master transcriptionist," Barnes said. "Transcription was the way many symphonies were first heard when there were no orchestras to play them.”
To open “Annunciation,” Barnes, the head chanter at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln, will chant the Greek Orthodox hymn on which the piece is based.
He’ll be accompanied by the Cornhusker Digital Byzantine Choir, a group of Orthodox monks whose chanting will be heard through a Bluetooth speaker that rests on Barnes' Steinway.
“It actually sounds great,” Barnes said. “I might actually incorporate this in my live performance. Those guys are always in tune and they don’t give me any flak.”
“Annunciation” will be one of three pieces that Barnes will premiere Friday. All three are based on Greek Orthodox chants.
He’ll also be performing David von Kampen's “Trisagion” and the Rev. Ivan Moody's “Spring.” Lincoln composer von Kampen has incorporated two Greek Orthodox chants in the piece that is scheduled to have its formal debut in October at Kimball Hall for the Nebraska Music Teachers Association, which commissioned the piece.
Moody, a British-born composer and Orthodox priest who lives in Portugal, called to say he'd written a piece for Barnes. Even though it's short — about 2½ minutes — Barnes was intrigued by it.
While Barnes has never done a concert from home, he’s got some practice playing online for the last month while teaching his University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.
“It’s not ideal,” Barnes said of his time teaching. “Piano, as you can figure out, is very visceral. I’d like to be there, side-by-side, adjusting body position and things like that. And the sound isn’t always perfect. But as a temporary stopgap, it’s working fine. I hope we don’t have to go back to that in the fall.”
As for his performance beyond the premieres, well, it won’t be like a typical concert or recital. Barnes will be taking requests from the online audience, offering a chance to hear anything he’s recorded in the last 25 years.
“It’s boatloads of music,” Barnes said. “I won’t have time to play all of it. I’m going to give the international audience priority. They’re staying up all night, so I’ll play what they want to hear first.”
Among the pieces sure to be part of Friday’s program are: “The Land,” the third movement of Glass’ “Piano Concerto No. 2 (After Lewis and Clark),” selections from Glass’ operas “Akhnaten,” “Satyagraha” and “Orphee” and pieces written for Barnes by composer Victor Bond and Native flautist Ron Warren.
Plus Barnes and his wife, April, will be performing a duet on Gabriel Faure’s “Pazanne”
Those pieces, the commissions and the possibility of having to play a Glass transcription that’s more than two decades old have had Barnes glued to the piano for the last couple weeks.
Not that he minds.
“As long as we’ve got a decent piano, we pianists are happy being isolated,” Barnes said. “We’ve got time to practice and learn new material. It’ll be fun to share music with an audience again.”
