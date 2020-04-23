Lincoln pianist Paul Barnes to perform for international audience

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In March, Paul Barnes was to have presented the Canadian premiere of “Annunciation,” the first piano quartet written by acclaimed composer Philip Glass.

In May, he was to have performed “Annunciation” in South Korea and Chicago, and in Greece in June.

Those performances, however, were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Barnes in his Lincoln home.

But Barnes will still be premiering a version of “Annunciation” to an international audience this spring when he performs the piano transcription of the quartet Friday during his “Lied Live Online” concert, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Facebook page.

“It’s going to be me playing in my living room and yet, I’m going to have this massive audience that I can’t see,” Barnes said. “My legion of Glass fans from around the world will be watching.”

Barnes will be performing the first movement of the quartet that he recently transcribed, turning the composition for a string quartet and piano into a solo piano piece.

“I’ve got to take the string parts and incorporate them into the already difficult piano part,” he said.