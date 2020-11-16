 Skip to main content
Lincoln native Stacy knocked out of 'The Voice"
Lincoln native Stacy knocked out of 'The Voice"

Sam Stacy

Lincoln Southeast graduate Sam Stacy advanced past the blind auditions on NBC's "The Voice."

 NBC

Lincoln native Sam Stacy got knocked out of “The Voice” on Monday night.

Stacy, a Lincoln Southeast High School graduate who now lives in Los Angeles, sang the Zac Brown Band’s “Free” along with his Team Blake teammate and competitor Ben Allen in the “battle round” of the NBC vocal competition show.

Their competition was on the show for less than a minute, with a few seconds of them singing, then coach Blake Shelton making his selection.

“Thank you both guys for putting in the work, you’re like a rock,” Shelton said. “The winner of this battle is Ben. I chose Ben because America’s going to fall in love with the sound of his voice. It’s truly twangy country. We don’t have enough of that these days.”

Stacy, who sang James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” in the blind audition round, began his singing career while in college in Iowa. Returning to Lincoln, where he worked in banking, Stacy sang at wineries, coffee houses and private events. He moved to L.A. three years ago, where he has made his living in music.

Stacy became the third singer with Lincoln ties to make it to the battle round of “The Voice,” joining Josh Hoyer, who was on Team Blake in 2017, and Hannah Huston, who was a preschool teacher in Lincoln when she made it to the finals in 2016.

