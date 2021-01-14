Lincoln native Matthew Sweet brings biting lead guitar to his dark, edgy new album

That means “Catspaw” technically isn’t a pandemic record. Or is it?

“I feel like the e-record feels like my pandemic record, even though all we did was hook up with Omnivore and doing the artwork for the cover after March,” Sweet said. “But if you listen to the record, there’s a lot of it about being solitary, edge-of-doom-type songs, like the first song 'Blown Away.' It weirdly kind of fits. The ‘Catspaw’ might as well be the pandemic coming down on us.”

So what has Sweet been up to during the pandemic?

“Mostly all I’ve done for the last year is consume massive amounts of movies, TV and streaming stuff,” he said. “I want to make a list of everything I've watched during the pandemic. It will be a massive amount of stuff; it has to be hundreds of movies and TV shows.”

Sweet was doing interviews from his Omaha home this week to promote “Catspaw.” Then, he said, he and Lisa will be back to watching shows and movies on his large iMac monitor for a few months. Then, he’ll bring together his band and head out on tour.